Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy to feature marine life art by Bettendorf native Brian Buckles

Bold colors and dramatic imagery jump out from the paintings of Bettendorf native and marine life artist Brian Buckles.

The sea life captured on canvas by Buckles reflects his fascination with these creatures — mostly sharks, but sea turtles, dolphins and sea otters as well — and his passion for raising awareness and funding for the “proper management of marine life for generations to come,” according to a statement on his website.

Buckles’ paintings are featured in a new show, “Art for the Sea” at Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. The opening reception featuring the artist is 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7. Face coverings are required, and social distancing will be practiced. The show runs through Aug. 27.

Buckles, a 2002 graduate of Bettendorf High School, is excited to be bringing his artwork to his hometown. His parents, Rick and Terry Buckles, still live in Bettendorf.

A graduate in Graphic Design from Iowa State University, Buckles is often asked for the origin of his passion for sharks.

He talks about falling in love with the ocean for the first time as a preschooler during one of many family vacations on the West Coast.