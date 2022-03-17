Beréskin Gallery opens exhibit by artist Philip Laber

The work of artist Philip Laber is on exhibit at Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy through April 27.

This exhibit, "Dialogues Within" showcases 17 of his latest acrylic paintings.

"It is not only the dialogues within and between the subjects in the paintings, but also within cultural and historical contexts, within visual forms, within his personal connections and within those of the viewer, including the interpretations they bring to this work," the gallery said in a news release.

Laber is a painter, experimental printmaker and photographer. Before retirement in 2016, he was chair of the art department of Northwest Missouri State University. He is now full-time artist, and his work has been displayed across the country and overseas.

The exhibit is sponsored by Within, an interior design studio in downtown Bettendorf.

Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., held a public reception for Laber on Friday, March 4. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com.

