Bereskin art gallery to host event for community members to paint and exhibit QC landscapes

On Sept. 25, Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy will host its fifth annual “Plein Air Paint Out,” an opportunity for community members to paint scenes from around the Quad-Cities and have a chance to exhibit and sell them.
All painting for the event, which runs from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., must be done “en plein air,” meaning that it is done outdoors and from direct observation of the subject rather than of a photograph.
The work can be done in any medium, and the area eligible for painting is any place between the I-80 bridge to the Centennial bridge on either side of the river.
There are no guidelines as to what type of place to paint, as long as it is within the bounds.
Patricia Beréskin, owner of the gallery putting on the event, said many people do paint the river, but that many others prefer to paint portraits of the city or of other parks around town.
“We have a beautiful community and one of the most lovely sights to paint so why not put them together?” said Beréskin.
Once the pieces are completed, many are selected to be shown and sold at Beréskin’s art gallery in Bettendorf from Sept. 30 to Oct. 30. Beréskin said the pieces that will be shown there are selected by a group of artists, and that they “don’t reject very many,” typically only barring pieces that are inappropriate for a larger audience.
Fifty percent of proceeds from sold pieces will go to the individual artists, and 50% will go to the Beréskin art academy scholarship fund.
Pieces that are not purchased in the gallery will be transferred to the Adler Theater display cases from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31 for the community to enjoy.
Beréskin loves creating this connection between local artists and the community, and helping foster the creativity of all those involved.
“We just want to gather and share some fellowship and some fun,” she said. “I would encourage everyone to grab their paints or their pastels or whatever you enjoy using and make your way down to the river.”