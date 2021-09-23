Bereskin art gallery to host event for community members to paint and exhibit QC landscapes

On Sept. 25, Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy will host its fifth annual “Plein Air Paint Out,” an opportunity for community members to paint scenes from around the Quad-Cities and have a chance to exhibit and sell them.

All painting for the event, which runs from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., must be done “en plein air,” meaning that it is done outdoors and from direct observation of the subject rather than of a photograph.

The work can be done in any medium, and the area eligible for painting is any place between the I-80 bridge to the Centennial bridge on either side of the river.

There are no guidelines as to what type of place to paint, as long as it is within the bounds.

Patricia Beréskin, owner of the gallery putting on the event, said many people do paint the river, but that many others prefer to paint portraits of the city or of other parks around town.

“We have a beautiful community and one of the most lovely sights to paint so why not put them together?” said Beréskin.