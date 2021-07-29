Bereskin Gallery opening new exhibition 'Golden Light: Summer of New Beginnings'

Pat Bereskin, owner of Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy, knows that art has the ability to take us away to a different place and transform our mood.

She has built the next exhibition at her gallery around the theme of “Golden Light: Summer of New Beginnings.” It opens July 30 and continues through Aug. 26 at the gallery at 2967 State St., Bettendorf.

The public is invited to an opening reception on Friday, Aug. 6, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Bereskin said the pieces from the 10 artists in the exhibition reflect expressions of hope and light.

Artists whose works will be featured, in addition to Pat Bereskin, are Larry Jon Davis, Rose Moore, Pat Halverson, Dean Kuegler, Debora Stewart, Hans Olson, Brad Bisbey, Steve Sinner and Troy Swangstu. The artists and their works have received wide acclaim and are well-known to patrons of the gallery.

“I had a day where I was trying to do too much – a bit stressed you could say,” Bereskin remembered. She opened an email from artist Larry Jon Davis telling her what he was working on.

“The image stopped me dead in my tracks and gave me such a sense of peace and calm,” she said. “I took a deep breath and let the image wash over me. It was a total restart to my day.”