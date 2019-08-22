{{featured_button_text}}

Bereskin Gallery & Art Academy, Bettendorf, is seeking submissions for its October show "Les Petites: Big creativity, Small package."

The show will feature artworks in 2D, 3D or collage -- within the spacial confines of 12-foot by 12-foot.

The show will open 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. Entry deadline is Sept. 15.

For more information, call 563-508-4630 or bereskinartgallery@gmail.com

