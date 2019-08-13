{{featured_button_text}}

The Bettendorf Trails Committee and the Parks and Recreation Department will host a free community Walk and Roll Event at 1 p.m. Sunday at Centennial Garden, 2220 23rd St., Bettendorf.

Before the event, 30 minutes of yoga will be held. After yoga, the family-friendly Walk and Roll will be a guided tour of the trail. A safety inspection will be performed before the event. Proper-sized helmets are required.

The first 25 children receive a gift certificate for ice cream.

The Walk and Roll events are presented by Bettendorf Trails Committee, a city-led body of employees, business leaders, educators and residents whose mission is to promote a safe and healthy community by supporting active lifestyles.

Walk and Roll events are designed to showcase Bettendorf trails and have participants check out new activities. Participants can bike or walk.

For more information, contact Becky Lovich, blovich@bettendorf.org.

