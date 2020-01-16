Bett STEM Expo offers closer look at science and math

"It's a fun thing to do on a cold Saturday," Romano said.

Some of the new exhibits this year include Coding Music with the Putnam Museum, an exhibit by Living Lands and Waters, and virtual reality demonstrations, including one on the Interstate 74 bridge construction.

"A lot of kids are so intimidated with science and math and think 'I can't do that, I'm no good at that,' " she said, adding that the expo aims to help show them they can do it and will enjoy science.

This year's special guest will be Kelsey (Klein) Sundet, the Bettendorf Community Schools Foundation's 2020 Science Scholar. A 2001 Bettendorf graduate, she received an undergraduate degree in interior design at Minnesota State University in Mankato, and a Masters of Architecture and Masters of Community and Regional planning from Iowa State University. Sundet has worked at BRR Architecture, Kansas City, Missouri, since 2010. She is an account lead for their office environment team, and oversees the design, production and construction administration for projects nationwide.

The expo is geared to children ages 3 to 12, but high school students also have discovered career paths by meeting the exhibitors. "John Deere come with its virtual reality welding and kids will say 'I want to do what you do, where did you go to school.' We've had some high school kids get internships with some of the exhibitors."

