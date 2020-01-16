Bett STEM Expo offers closer look at science and math

Kids of all ages are invited to discover how fun science can be at the 14th annual Bett STEM Expo on Saturday, Jan. 25.
The expo will feature nearly 50 exhibits in the STEM fields of science, technology, engineering and math. It will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bettendorf Middle School, 2030 Middle Road. It is free and open to all Quad-City children.
In 14 years since the expo began, it has grown from a PTA-sponsored event at Paul Norton Elementary to a district-wide expo that drew 1,100 participants last year, said Betsy Romano, program coordinator.
She and Wendy Haffarnan, who co-founded the expo when their now grown children were at Paul Norton, continue to lead it as co-chairs working with dozens of volunteers, the science community and Bettendorf Schools, the sponsor.
Romano recalled how she and Haffarnan both had relocated to Bettendorf back then from Minneapolis and met here. "They have a lot of events like this up there," she said. "We just wanted to show kids how fun science can be."
Today, the expo provides plenty of hands-on experiments and exhibits by professionals in the field, area companies and colleges, and volunteer organizations.
Among this year's line-up is: A Sound Idea, Beekeeping, BHS Science Club, Birds of Prey, Bubbles, Experience Manufacturing, Exploring the Heart, Hovercrafts & Science Toys, John Deere VR Welding, Junior Medical School and much more.
"It's a fun thing to do on a cold Saturday," Romano said.
Some of the new exhibits this year include Coding Music with the Putnam Museum, an exhibit by Living Lands and Waters, and virtual reality demonstrations, including one on the Interstate 74 bridge construction.
"A lot of kids are so intimidated with science and math and think 'I can't do that, I'm no good at that,' " she said, adding that the expo aims to help show them they can do it and will enjoy science.
This year's special guest will be Kelsey (Klein) Sundet, the Bettendorf Community Schools Foundation's 2020 Science Scholar. A 2001 Bettendorf graduate, she received an undergraduate degree in interior design at Minnesota State University in Mankato, and a Masters of Architecture and Masters of Community and Regional planning from Iowa State University. Sundet has worked at BRR Architecture, Kansas City, Missouri, since 2010. She is an account lead for their office environment team, and oversees the design, production and construction administration for projects nationwide.
The expo is geared to children ages 3 to 12, but high school students also have discovered career paths by meeting the exhibitors. "John Deere come with its virtual reality welding and kids will say 'I want to do what you do, where did you go to school.' We've had some high school kids get internships with some of the exhibitors."