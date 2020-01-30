Bettendorf announces 2 finalists for school superintendent (copy)

Bettendorf Community Schools announced its two finalists to lead the district as superintendent: Michelle Meredith Morse, assistant superintendent of human resources of Newhall School District in Valencia, Calif., and Robert Callaghan, superintendent of Newton Community School District in Newton, Iowa.
Both candidates will be in the district Thursday, Feb. 6, for additional interviews with stakeholders, including staff, students, parents and community members.
A public forum will be held with both candidates Thursday night at Mark Twain Elementary School, 1620 Lincoln Road. One candidate will answer questions from 6 p.m. to 6:50 p.m., and the other from 7 p.m. to 7:50 p.m.
Finalists will be asked the same questions at the forum, and those with questions should arrive at 5:30 p.m. to submit their question.
Morse has more than 25 years of experience in public education, according to a press release from the district. While her graduate and professional experience is in California, she has Quad-City roots: She earned her bachelor's degree. in speech-language pathology/audiology from Augustana College in Rock Island. She has her doctorate from the University of Southern California.
She was not immediately available for comment.
Callaghan has 24 years of leadership experience, and 39 years in education. Before working as the Superintendent of Newton Schools, he worked for four districts in Texas in administrative roles. He is working on his doctorate in the School of Education at Drake University.
“I’m just really excited to have an opportunity to interview in Bettendorf,” he said Thursday. “I’ve been in Newton seven years, and it’s just time for me to undertake another adventure.”
According to the Newton Daily News, the Newton school board voted 4-3 against extending Callaghan’s contract beyond the 2020-21 school year in March 2018. Following a quarterly review Oct. 30, Callaghan submitted his resignation, effective June 30, a year before his contract was set to expire.
“I chose to resign,” he said, adding that he had “a lot of support” in the editorial pages of the Newton Daily News. “I’m not upset or disappointed by anything that’s occurred … There’s nothing to hide on that part. I’m really excited for the opportunity to interview in Bettendorf.”
Before the March vote, community members spoke during a board meeting’s open forum in support of Callaghan, including two former school board members, according to the Daily News. One board member said he thought Callaghan had “done a good job as superintendent, but there’s always an opportunity for personality differences.”
Bettendorf Superintendent Mike Raso’s contract is up June 30. The board voted unanimously multiple times against automatically rolling over his contract.
“I’m excited that we have two strong candidates and look forward to having them being able to visit the district and meet with various community members and shareholders and look forward to getting their input and taking next steps,” Board President Adam Holland said.
Newton schools has about 3,000 students in four elementary schools, a middle school, a high school and an alternative high school.
Newhall had 6,539 students in 2018, and comprises 10 elementary schools; it feeds into a larger district for students past the sixth grade.
Bettendorf has 4,640 students this school year in five elementary schools, a middle school, a high school and a shared alternative high school.
The school board intends to vote on its selection at the Feb. 18 meeting.
Cedar Rapids-based search firm Ray and Associates conducted the search. Eight of the 36 applicants were evaluated, and five were asked for interviews. Two accepted job offers prior to the interview dates, the district said. So the board interviewed three before narrowing its search to two.