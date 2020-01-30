Bettendorf announces 2 finalists for school superintendent (copy)

Bettendorf Community Schools announced its two finalists to lead the district as superintendent: Michelle Meredith Morse, assistant superintendent of human resources of Newhall School District in Valencia, Calif., and Robert Callaghan, superintendent of Newton Community School District in Newton, Iowa.

Both candidates will be in the district Thursday, Feb. 6, for additional interviews with stakeholders, including staff, students, parents and community members.

A public forum will be held with both candidates Thursday night at Mark Twain Elementary School, 1620 Lincoln Road. One candidate will answer questions from 6 p.m. to 6:50 p.m., and the other from 7 p.m. to 7:50 p.m.

Finalists will be asked the same questions at the forum, and those with questions should arrive at 5:30 p.m. to submit their question.

Morse has more than 25 years of experience in public education, according to a press release from the district. While her graduate and professional experience is in California, she has Quad-City roots: She earned her bachelor's degree. in speech-language pathology/audiology from Augustana College in Rock Island. She has her doctorate from the University of Southern California.