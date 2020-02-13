Bettendorf Area Calendar

Friday, Feb. 14
Intro to Clay Studio: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Beréskin Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. This class for adults and high school students will feature instructors Claire Waterman and Karen Brinson. Participants can choose one Friday from Jan. 7 to March 26 to learn the ins and outs of the studio with supplies and tools available. Students interested in the Open Studio will be required to take this one-time class. $45.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Drawing and Illustrating Animals: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St. , Bettendorf. Instructor Pat Beréskin will lead participants 12 years old to adult during this four-week class of drawing animals. Materials required include Ebony pencil, #2 pencil and a drawing pad that is 8.5x11" or larger. Students also should bring a selection of animal photos to work from. $125.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
People's Law School: 5:30-7 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. The Bettendorf Public Library and the State Library of Iowa are partnering with the Iowa State Bar Association, or ISBA, to bring the ISBA People's Law School to the community. In addition to this session, People's Law School also will be Tuesday, March 17. The ISBA People's Law School allows members of the public to find answers to life's legal questions. Speakers will present information on a variety of legal topics and answer general questions. Topics covered will include issues impacting Iowans such as the basics of wills and revocable trusts; buying and selling a home, mortgages, and foreclosure; establishing guardianship and conservatorship; modifying divorce decrees; and more. For more information, call 563-344-4179. Free.
Nostalgic Memories Watercolor Class: 6-8 p.m., Beréskin Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Instructor Andi Naab will help participants take old black and white family photos and breathe color into them. Participants should know some watercolor basics. There is a review of some techniques. $125.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Dungeons, Dragons and More: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Participants can take part in classic Dungeons and Dragons play. Experience is not necessary and all of the tools of the game will be on hand. In addition, the library will host space for other types of tabletop role playing and card trading games. Free.
Friday, Feb. 21
Wheel 'n' Steppers Square Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., Square and Round Dance Hall , 323 1/2 17th St., Bettendorf. Featuring mainstream and plus dancing with Tommy Russell, club caller and guest callers. Round Dancing provided by local cuers, Kirby, Swanson or Kuhle. $7, free for spectators.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Style and Techniques Seminar: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Instructors Dot and Dan from Dot's Pots, will fill the day with a unique perspective on clay and pottery making. Participants can learn a wealth of information from the basic principals to the advanced. Attendees are encouraged to bring a sack lunch and beverage. $65.
Lego Club: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Featuring Lego free-build time for elementary-aged students to build creations with the library's Lego bricks. Free.
Youth Chess Club: 2-3 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Players in elementary through high school can come play against peers. The club will meet every other Saturday with all of the materials needed for the game available as well as staff members and volunteers available to help guide players. No registration is required. For more information, call 563-344-4175 or email info@bettendorflibrary.com. Free.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Buffalo Bill's Birthday Party: noon to 4 p.m., Buffalo Bill Museum, Mississippi River Levee, LeClaire. This birthday party for Buffalo Bill will feature birthday refreshments, a Buffalo Chip Throwing contest (weather permitting) and more. Free.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Adult Chess Club: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. This club for adults will generally be held on the last Monday of each month with all of the materials needed for the game available. Staff members and volunteers will help guide players. No registration is required. For more information, call 563-344-4175 or email info@bettendorflibrary.com. Free.