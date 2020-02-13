Bettendorf Area Calendar

Friday, Feb. 14

Intro to Clay Studio: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Beréskin Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. This class for adults and high school students will feature instructors Claire Waterman and Karen Brinson. Participants can choose one Friday from Jan. 7 to March 26 to learn the ins and outs of the studio with supplies and tools available. Students interested in the Open Studio will be required to take this one-time class. $45.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Drawing and Illustrating Animals: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St. , Bettendorf. Instructor Pat Beréskin will lead participants 12 years old to adult during this four-week class of drawing animals. Materials required include Ebony pencil, #2 pencil and a drawing pad that is 8.5x11" or larger. Students also should bring a selection of animal photos to work from. $125.

Tuesday, Feb. 18