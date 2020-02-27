Bettendorf Area Calendar

Thursday, Feb. 27
Anatomy of the Senses: Through Feb. 27, Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy , 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring the works of Kaitlin Walsh. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Free.
Friday, Feb. 28
Artist with Special Needs: 3-4:30 p.m., Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy , 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Featuring drawing and painting for young adult artists with special needs. Materials included. $270 per 12-week session.
Intro to Clay Studio: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Beréskin Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. This class for adults and high school students will feature instructors Claire Waterman and Karen Brinson. Participants can choose one Friday from Jan. 7 to March 26 to learn the ins and outs of the studio. All students interested in joining the Open Studio are required to take this one-time class. $45.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Oil Painting: 9:30-11:30 a.m., Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St. , Bettendorf. Participants can learn to see, draw, and understand value and edges by studying color and understanding the importance of making color charts. Grasp the value of composition and learn how light effects color and apply it to a still life. A syllabus and materials list will be provided.
Adult Chess Club: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. The club will generally be held on the last Monday of each month with all of the materials needed and staff members and volunteers to help guide players. No registration is required. For more information, call 563-344-4175 or email info@bettendorflibrary.com. Free.
Monday, March 2
Creation Studio Drop-in: 3-5 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Visitors can have a chance to experiment, play and create with art and science materials without expense or clean-up. Participants of all ages are welcome to drop in any time during the event to create unique pieces. Creators are able to generally finish the weekly project within 15 minutes or less. For more information, visit bettendorflibrary.com. Free.
Wheel and Stoneware: 6-8 p.m., Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. This class is an introduction to working on the potter's wheel with clay. Participants will learn basic techniques of wheelwork and some hand building with an emphasis on function. Pieces will be glazed in food safe glazes. The class is for individuals with little to no experience.
Wednesday, March 4
Dungeons, Dragons and More: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Participants can take part in classic Dungeons and Dragons play. Experience is not necessary and all of the tools of the game will be on hand. In addition, the library will host space for other types of tabletop role playing and card trading games. Free.
Thursday, March 5
Indoor Clothed Figure: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Instructor Brad Bisbey will help students work through several poses that require perspective, composition and color. Focus will be on how to see and express the figure in the natural environment or setting. Materials list provided upon request. $125.
Saturday, March 7
Drawing Basics for Adults 1: 8:30-10:30 a.m., Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. This three-week introductory class or refresher course will have participants seeing the values in basic shapes and learning how to apply these skills to developing better drawing from life. Explore drawing in pencil and charcoal. Students should bring a drawing pad to class.
Clay Play: 9-10 a.m., Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Students will be introduced and practice several hand building techniques that allow for pottery that can be used in the home. Firing fee included.
You have free articles remaining.
Oil Painting: 9:30-11:30 a.m., Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Participants can learn to see, draw, and understand value and edges by studying color and understanding the importance of making color charts. Grasp the value of composition and learn how light effects color and apply it to a still life. A syllabus and materials list will be provided.
Lego Club: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Featuring Lego free-build time for elementary-aged students to build creations with the library's Lego bricks. Free.
Portrait and Draped Figure Drawing: 12:30-3:30 p.m., Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Students will explore basic anatomy, structure, gesture and value while drawing from a draped model who will be wrapped in flowing cloth or robe (not nude). Varied poses, along with foreshortening, for the duration of the five classes will allow students to develop observations and hone mark making. The drawing process is broken down into approachable steps and taught through demonstrations and critiques. All skill levels welcome. Optional focus: whole figure or portrait only. Materials provided.
Youth Chess Club: 2-3 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Players in elementary through high school can come play against peers. The club will meet every other Saturday with all of the materials needed available and staff members and volunteers on hand to help guide players. No registration is required. For more information, call 563-344-4175 or email info@bettendorflibrary.com. Free.
Monday, March 9
Monday Movie of the Month: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Film lovers can view a film at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of each month through June. For each month's title, visit the library's calendar at bettendorflibrary.com. Free.
Thursday, March 12
Community Connections: Greenmore: 1:30-2:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Featuring a performance by Quad-Cities Celtic band Greenmore. Community Connections is a monthly event focusing on local history, interests and people through lectures, travelogues, music performances, films and more. Free.
Friday, March 13
Kindergarten Round-Up: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Morning Star Academy, 1426 Tanglefoot Lane, Bettendorf. Participants can learn about the half-day kindergarten program and classical Christian education, meet the teacher, view the curriculum, tour the classroom and get answers to questions. For more information or to RSVP (requested), visit morningstaracademy.org.
Saturday, March 14
Mystery Book Discussion Group: 9:30-11 a.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Each month mystery lovers can converge at the library to discuss pre-selected titles. Free books are available for loan on a first-come basis at the previous month's discussion and after that at the Information Desk. For titles of each month's book, call 563-344-4179 or visit bettendorflibrary.com. Free.
Sunday, March 15
Life Drawing Third Sunday: 1-4 p.m., Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Each month artists from all over the Q-C area gather to draw or paint the classic figure. The gallery will provide easels, drawing horses and boards to share. Participants should bring materials in whatever medium. Only odorless solvents.
Tuesday, March 17
People's Law School: 5:30-7 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. The Bettendorf Public Library and the State Library of Iowa are partnering with the Iowa State Bar Association, or ISBA, to bring the ISBA People's Law School to the community during three sessions. The ISBA People's Law School allows members of the public to find answers to life's legal questions. Speakers will present information on a variety of legal topics and answer general questions on a range of issues impacting Iowans including the basics of wills and revocable trusts; buying and selling a home, mortgages, and foreclosure; establishing guardianship and conservatorship; modifying divorce decrees; and more. For more information, call 563-344-4179. Free.
Saturday, March 21
Pastel 2: Focal Point and Light in the Landscape: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Discussion of photos, use and the best imagery to use in the studio will be part of the this dynamic workshop delving into creativity and expression. Also explored will be the use of watercolor under painting. Weather permitting, students may go outdoors in the afternoon. Charge for workshop.
Creation Studio Workshop: Counted Cross-Stitch: 1-3 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Attendees 16 years and older can learn the basics of counted cross-stitch with all materials provided. Free.
Introduction to Calligraphy: 2-3:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Teens in grades 6-12 can experiment with the ancient art form of calligraphy. All materials will be provided. Led by local artist Paul Herrera. For more information or to register (required), call 563-344-4178 or visit bettendorflibrary.libnet.info/event/3799567. Free.