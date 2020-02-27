Bettendorf Area Calendar

Adult Chess Club: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. The club will generally be held on the last Monday of each month with all of the materials needed and staff members and volunteers to help guide players. No registration is required. For more information, call 563-344-4175 or email info@bettendorflibrary.com. Free.

Monday, March 2

Creation Studio Drop-in: 3-5 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Visitors can have a chance to experiment, play and create with art and science materials without expense or clean-up. Participants of all ages are welcome to drop in any time during the event to create unique pieces. Creators are able to generally finish the weekly project within 15 minutes or less. For more information, visit bettendorflibrary.com. Free.

Wheel and Stoneware: 6-8 p.m., Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. This class is an introduction to working on the potter's wheel with clay. Participants will learn basic techniques of wheelwork and some hand building with an emphasis on function. Pieces will be glazed in food safe glazes. The class is for individuals with little to no experience.

Wednesday, March 4