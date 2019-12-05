Bettendorf Area Calendar

Prime My Body Hemp Oil Seminar: 6-8 p.m., Quiet River Massage Therapy, 1737 Grant St., Bettendorf. During this presentation participants can learn how to renew the mind, attain vibrant energy and ignite a business vision in a new global industry that is harnessing the power of hemp. Free.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Oil Painting Class: 9:30-11:30 a.m., Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. This oil painting class for adult and high school students will include four Saturday classes beginning the Saturday of the student's choice. Participants can learn to see, draw and understand value and edges with each ongoing class building upon the last in moving students forward in the art of oil painting. A syllabus and materials list will be provided. $125.

6th annual Live Nativity: 4-7 p.m., St. James Lutheran Church, 1705 Oak St., Bettendorf. Participants can witness the retelling of the Nativity story complete with actors, live animals and carolers. There also will be a soup and dessert supper as well as crafts inside the fellowship hall. Donations of canned goods for the St. James Food Pantry as well as hats, mittens and coats for All Saints of Davenport will be accepted.

Sunday, Dec. 15