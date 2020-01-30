Bettendorf Area Calendar

Friday, Jan. 31

Intro to Clay Studio: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Beréskin Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. This class for adults and high school students will feature instructors Claire Waterman and Karen Brinson. Participants can choose one Friday from Jan. 7 to March 26 to learn the ins and outs of the studio with supplies and tools available. All students interested in joining the Open Studio will be required to take this one time class. $45.

Saturday, Feb. 1

Drawing and Illustrating Animals: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Instructor Pat Beréskin will lead participants 12 years to adult during this four-week class of drawing animals. Students can learn to make feather, fur and scales while creating favorite animals in pencil, pen and brush. Materials required include Ebony pencil, #2 pencil and a drawing pad that is 8.5x11" or larger. Students also should bring a selection of animal photos to work from. $125.

Mommy's Little Monster: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Harley Corin's, 1708 State St., Bettendorf. Free.

Tuesday, Feb. 4