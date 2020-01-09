Bettendorf Area Calendar

Saturday, Jan. 25

Lego Club: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Featuring Lego free-build time for elementary-aged students to build creations with the library's Lego bricks. Free.

Youth Chess Club: 2-3 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Players in elementary through high school can come play against peers. The club will meet every other Saturday with all of the materials needed for the game available at the meetings and staff members and volunteers to help guide players. No registration is required. For more more information, call 563-344-4175 or email info@bettendorflibrary.com. Free.

Saturday, Feb. 1

Drawing and Illustrating Animals: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Instructor Pat Beréskin will lead participants 12 years to adult during this four week class of drawing animals. Students can learn to make feather, fur and scales while creating favorite animals in pencil, pen and brush. Materials required include Ebony pencil, #2 pencil and a drawing pad that is 8.5x11" or larger. Students also should bring a selection of animal photos to work from. $125.

Tuesday, Feb. 4