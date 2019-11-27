Bettendorf Area Calendar

Oil Painting Class: 9:30-11:30 a.m., Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. This oil painting class for adult and high school students will include four Saturday classes beginning the Saturday of the student's choice. Participants can learn to see, draw and understand value and edges then each ongoing class will continue to move students forward in the art of oil painting. A syllabus and materials list will be provided. $125.

6th annual Live Nativity: 4-7 p.m., St. James Lutheran Church, 1705 Oak St., Bettendorf. Participants can witness the retelling of the Nativity story complete with actors, live animals and carolers. There also will be a soup and dessert supper and crafts for all inside the fellowship hall. Donations of canned goods for the St. James Food Pantry as well as hats, mittens and coats for All Saints of Davenport will be accepted.

Friday, Dec. 20

Wheel 'n' Steppers Square Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., Square and Round Dance Hall , 323 1/2 17th St., Bettendorf. Featuring mainstream and plus dancing with Tommy Russell, club caller and guest callers. Round Dancing provided by local cuers, Kirby, Swanson or Kuhle. $7, free for spectators.

Saturday, Dec. 21