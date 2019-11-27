Bettendorf Area Calendar

Friday, Nov. 29
Artist with Special Needs Classes: 3-4:30 p.m., Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Through Dec. 6. This artist with special needs class will feature 12 weeks of painting and drawing for young adult artists with special needs. $420.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Holiday Card Making: 9 a.m. to noon, Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Instructor Annie Peters will lead adults and high school students through this class where participants can learn a variety of interesting card-making techniques and make a set of unique holiday cards. $125.
Oil Painting Class: 9:30-11:30 a.m., Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. This oil painting class for adult and high school students will include four Saturday classes beginning the Saturday of the student's choice. Participants can learn to see, draw and understand value and edges then utilizing what was learned in the first session, each ongoing class will move students forward in the art of oil painting. A syllabus and materials list will be provided. $125.
Monday, Dec. 2
Portrait Painting from Photos: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Instructor Evanny Henningsen will teach participants to work from a reference picture and get results as well as help learn the ins and outs of coloring mixing for flesh tones and understanding the planes of the face. Students should bring 4-5 photos. $125.
Friday, Dec. 6
Christmas in LeClaire: Craft Show: Friday-Saturday, Dec. 6-7, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., downtown LeClaire. Through Dec. 8. Part of the annual Christmas in LeClaire event this craft show will include baked goods, a silent auction, book signing, shoe carving, and crafts and vendors. Proceeds benefit the Christmas in LeClaire Benevolent Fund.
Artist with Special Needs Classes: 3-4:30 p.m., Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Through Dec. 6. This artist with special needs class will feature 12 weeks of painting and drawing for young adult artists with special needs. $420.
Let it Show: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St. , Bettendorf. Celebrate the season during this open house where participants can meet the artists, watch demonstrations and enjoy refreshments and music while getting the jump on holiday shopping. Free.
Wheel 'n' Steppers Square Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., Square and Round Dance Hall, 323 1/2 17th St., Bettendorf. Featuring mainstream and plus dancing with cued ballroom dancing between tips as well as Tommy Russell, a club caller or a guest caller. There also will be local cuers. For more information, visit iowasquaredance.net/quad-cities-federation. $7, free for spectators.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Clay Lab Holiday Make and Take: Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. During this all-ages family activity participants can make ornaments or chose from a selection of easy projects for this make and take holiday extravaganza. There also will be cocoa and cookies. Three sessions will be offered: 9-10:30 a.m., 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. $20.
Holiday Card Making: 9 a.m. to noon, Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Instructor Annie Peters will lead adults and high school students through this class where participants can learn a variety of interesting card-making techniques and make a set of unique holiday cards. $125.
You have free articles remaining.
Oil Painting Class: 9:30-11:30 a.m., Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. This oil painting class for adult and high school students will include four Saturday classes beginning the Saturday of the student's choice. Participants can learn to see, draw and understand value and edges with each ongoing class moving students forward in the art of oil painting. A syllabus and materials list will be provided. $125.
Chuck Morris: noon to 3 p.m., Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy , 2967 State St., Bettendorf . Featuring a book signing of, "The Storytelling Tree," by Chuck Morris. Free.
Youth Chess Club: 1-2 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Featuring chess games for youth in grades 1-12. No registration required. Free.
Sunday, Dec. 8
The Starry Night: A Journey to Bethlehem: 4-7 p.m., Asbury United Methodist Church, 1809 Mississippi Blvd., Bettendorf. Participants can experience the sights and sounds of Bethlehem alongside Roman guards, shepherds and wisemen looking for the newborn King. There will be a live nativity and animals, kid-friendly crafts and food. Free.
Monday, Dec. 9
Portrait Painting from Photos: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Instructor Evanny Henningsen will teach participants to work from a reference picture and get results as well as help learn the ins and outs of coloring mixing for flesh tones and understanding the planes of the face in order to render a better likeness. Students should bring 4-5 photos. $125.
Prime My Body Hemp Oil Seminar: 6-8 p.m., Quiet River Massage Therapy, 1737 Grant St., Bettendorf. During this presentation participants can learn how to renew the mind, attain vibrant energy and ignite a business vision in a new global industry that is harnessing the power of hemp. Free.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Oil Painting Class: 9:30-11:30 a.m., Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. This oil painting class for adult and high school students will include four Saturday classes beginning the Saturday of the student's choice. Participants can learn to see, draw and understand value and edges then each ongoing class will continue to move students forward in the art of oil painting. A syllabus and materials list will be provided. $125.
6th annual Live Nativity: 4-7 p.m., St. James Lutheran Church, 1705 Oak St., Bettendorf. Participants can witness the retelling of the Nativity story complete with actors, live animals and carolers. There also will be a soup and dessert supper and crafts for all inside the fellowship hall. Donations of canned goods for the St. James Food Pantry as well as hats, mittens and coats for All Saints of Davenport will be accepted.
Friday, Dec. 20
Wheel 'n' Steppers Square Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., Square and Round Dance Hall , 323 1/2 17th St., Bettendorf. Featuring mainstream and plus dancing with Tommy Russell, club caller and guest callers. Round Dancing provided by local cuers, Kirby, Swanson or Kuhle. $7, free for spectators.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Oil Painting Class: 9:30-11:30 a.m., Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. This oil painting class for adult and high school students will include four Saturday classes beginning the Saturday of the student's choice. Participants can learn to see, draw and understand value and edges and each ongoing class will continue to move students forward in the art of oil painting. A syllabus and materials list will be provided. $125.
Saturday, Dec. 28
Quad-Cities Comic Book Convention: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Ramada Inn, 3020 Utica Ridge Road, Bettendorf. Dealers from four states specializing in comic books new and old, toys and related items will be buying and selling. For more information, call 309-657-1599 or visit epguides.com/comics. Free.