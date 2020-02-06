Bettendorf Area Calendar

Thursday, Feb. 6
Craft-Tea: 7-8:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. This monthly program for teens and adults will be held on the 1st Thursday of each month from January through May at the library. Crafters can enjoy creative time alongside others and are encouraged to bring arts and crafts to share. The library also will have colored pencils, paper and other crafting supplies available. Free tea, coffee and water will be available. Free.
Friday, Feb. 7
Intro to Clay Studio: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Beréskin Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. This class for adults and high school students will feature instructors Claire Waterman and Karen Brinson. Participants can choose one Friday from Jan. 7 to March 26 to learn the ins and outs of the studio with supplies and tools available. All students interested in joining the Open Studio will be required to take this one time class. $45.
Wheel 'n' Steppers Square Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., Square and Round Dance Hall, 323 1/2 17th St., Bettendorf. Featuring mainstream and plus dancing with cued ballroom dancing between tips as well as Tommy Russell, a club caller or a guest caller. There also will be local cuers. For more information, visit iowasquaredance.net/quad-cities-federation. $7, free for spectators.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Mystery Book Discussion Group: 9:30-11 a.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Each month mystery lovers can converge at the library to discuss pre-selected titles. Free books are available for loan on a first-come basis at the previous month's discussion and after that at the Information Desk. For titles of each month's book, call 563-344-4179, or visit bettendorflibrary.com. Free.
Drawing and Illustrating Animals: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Instructor Pat Beréskin will lead participants 12 years to adult during this four-week class of drawing animals. Students can learn to make feather, fur and scales while creating favorite animals in pencil, pen and brush. Materials required include Ebony pencil, #2 pencil and a drawing pad that is 8.5x11" or larger. Students also should bring a selection of animal photos. $125.
Lego Club: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Featuring Lego free-build time for elementary-aged students to build creations with the library's Lego bricks. Free.
Youth Chess Club: 2-3 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Players in elementary through high school can come play against peers. The club will meet every other Saturday with all of the materials needed for the game available and staff members and volunteers available to help guide players. No registration is required. For more information, call 563-344-4175 or email info@bettendorflibrary.com. Free.
Trivia Night: 6-9:30 p.m., Masonic Home, 2500 Grant St., Bettendorf. The Beta Kappa chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha will host a trivia night. Tables are for up to eight players. Participants can bring snacks and non-alcoholic drinks. Proceeds will benefit St Jude Children's Research Hospital. $10 per person.
Monday, Feb. 10
Monday Movie of the Month: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Film lovers can view a film at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of each month through June. To check each month's title, visit the library's calendar at bettendorflibrary.com. Free.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Nostalgic Memories Watercolor Class: 6-8 p.m., Beréskin Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Instructor Andi Naab will help participants take old black and white family photos and breathe delightful life color into them. Participants should know some watercolor basics for this class with a review of some techniques to help with the paintings. $125.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Dungeons, Dragons and More: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Experience is not necessary and all of the tools of the game will be on hand. In addition, the library will host space for other types of tabletop role playing and card trading games. Free.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
People's Law School: 5:30-7 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. The Bettendorf Public Library and the State Library of Iowa are partnering with the Iowa State Bar Association, or ISBA, to bring the ISBA People's Law School. In addition to this session, the ISBA People's Law School also will be held Tuesday, March 17. The ISBA People's Law School allows members of the public to find answers to life's legal questions. Speakers will present information on a variety of legal topics and answer general questions on topics on issues impacting Iowans including the basics of wills and revocable trusts; buying and selling a home, mortgages, and foreclosure; establishing guardianship and conservatorship; modifying divorce decrees; and more. For more information, call 563-344-4179. Free.
Friday, Feb. 21
Wheel 'n' Steppers Square Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., Square and Round Dance Hall , 323 1/2 17th St., Bettendorf. Featuring mainstream and plus dancing with Tommy Russell, club caller and guest callers. Round Dancing provided by local cuers, Kirby, Swanson or Kuhle. $7, free for spectators.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Style and Techniques Seminar: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Instructors Dot and Dan from Dot's Pots, will fill the day with a unique perspective on clay and pottery making. Attendees are encouraged to bring a sack lunch and beverage. $65.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Buffalo Bill's Birthday Party: noon to 4 p.m., Buffalo Bill Museum, Mississippi River Levee, LeClaire. This birthday party for Buffalo Bill will feature birthday refreshments, a Buffalo Chip Throwing contest (weather permitting) and more. Free.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Adult Chess Club: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. This club for adults will generally be held on the last Monday of each month with all of the materials needed for the game available as well as staff members and volunteers on hand to help guide players. No registration is required. For more information, call 563-344-4175 or email info@bettendorflibrary.com. Free.