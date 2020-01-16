Bettendorf Area Calendar

Drawing and Illustrating Animals: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St. , Bettendorf. Instructor Pat Beréskin will lead participants age 12 years to adult during this four-week class of drawing animals. Students can learn to make feather, fur and scales while creating favorite animals in pencil, pen and brush. Materials required include Ebony pencil, #2 pencil and a drawing pad that is 8.5x11" or larger. Students also should bring a selection of animal photos to work from. $125.

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Nostalgic Memories Watercolor Class: 6-8 p.m., Beréskin Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Instructor Andi Naab will help participants take old black and white family photos and breathe delightful life color into them. Participants should know some watercolor basics for this class with a review of some techniques. $125.

Thursday, Feb. 6