Bettendorf Area Calendar

Friday, Jan. 17
Intro to Clay Studio: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Beréskin Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. This class for adults and high school students will feature instructors Claire Waterman and Karen Brinson. Participants can choose one Friday from Jan. 7 to March 26. Supplies and tools available. Students interested in the Open Studio are required to take this one-time class. $45.
Wheel 'n' Steppers Square Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., Square and Round Dance Hall, 323 1/2 17th St., Bettendorf. Featuring mainstream and plus dancing with Tommy Russell, club caller and guest callers. Round Dancing provided by local cuers, Kirby, Swanson or Kuhle. $7, free for spectators.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Beginning Drawing for Children 3: 8:30-9:45 a.m., Beréskin Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Instructor Pat Beréskin will help participants create people with the basic shapes to open the door to making images look real. Basic drawing of faces and people (still and in motion) will be covered. Bring sketch pads, ebony pencil and kneaded erasers. $95.
Painting for Children 1: 10 a.m. to noon, Beréskin Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Instructor Pat Beréskin will teach children 7-12 years old acrylic painting with emphasis on light, shape, form and texture. Landscapes, cityscapes and still life with exploration of color theory will be the focus. Pre-requisite Drawing 1 or permission of instructor. Bring three 11x17-inch canvases. $125.
Painting for Children 2: 1-3 p.m., Beréskin Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Instructor Pat Beréskin will teach children age 7-12 acrylic painting with emphasis on skills learned in Painting for Children 1. People in action will be the focus. Pre-requisite Drawing 1 and Painting 1 or permission of the instructor. Bring three 11x17-inch canvases. $125.
Sunday, Jan. 19
Prayer for Peace for Haiti and the World: 2 p.m., St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 4097 18th St., Bettendorf. This interfaith prayer service sponsored by the parish's Haiti Committee will feature readings, prayers, songs and reflections. A reception will follow in the parish Activity Center. Free.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Watercolor Landscapes: 6-8 p.m., Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Instructor Andi Naab will use basic watercolor techniques to paint skies, trees, pastures/prairies, mountains, water and textures like rock and wood. Students will start with simple studies and learn how to incorporate them into the paintings. $125.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Dungeons, Dragons and More: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Participants can take part in classic Dungeons and Dragons play. Experience is not necessary and all of the tools of the game will be on hand. In addition, the library will host space for other types of tabletop role playing and card trading games. Free.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Lego Club: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Featuring Lego free-build time for elementary-aged students to build creations with the library's Lego bricks. Free.
Youth Chess Club: 2-3 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Players in elementary through high school can come play against peers. The club meets every other Saturday with all of the materials available. Staff members and volunteers available to help guide players. No registration is required. For more more information, call 563-344-4175 or email info@bettendorflibrary.com. Free.
LeClaire Chamber of Commerce annual Awards Dinner: 5:30 p.m., Davenport Country Club, 25500 Valley Drive, Bettendorf. The LeClaire Chamber of Commerce will host its annual awards dinner featuring a cash bar and silent auction at 5:30 p.m. followed by the awards at 6:30 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. and a live auction at 8 p.m. Music by Lewis Knudsen throughout the evening. For more information or reservations (due Friday, Jan. 17), call First Central State Bank at 563-289-2265, email dmulvania@firstcentralsb.com or visit LeClaireChamber.com. $40.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Drawing and Illustrating Animals: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St. , Bettendorf. Instructor Pat Beréskin will lead participants age 12 years to adult during this four-week class of drawing animals. Students can learn to make feather, fur and scales while creating favorite animals in pencil, pen and brush. Materials required include Ebony pencil, #2 pencil and a drawing pad that is 8.5x11" or larger. Students also should bring a selection of animal photos to work from. $125.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Nostalgic Memories Watercolor Class: 6-8 p.m., Beréskin Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Instructor Andi Naab will help participants take old black and white family photos and breathe delightful life color into them. Participants should know some watercolor basics for this class with a review of some techniques. $125.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Craft-Tea: 7-8:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. This monthly program for teens and adults will be held on the 1st Thursday of each month from January through May. Crafters can enjoy creative time alongside others and are encouraged to bring arts and crafts to share. The library also will have colored pencils, paper and other crafting supplies available. Free tea, coffee and water will be available. Free.
Friday, Feb. 7
Wheel 'n' Steppers Square Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., Square and Round Dance Hall, 323 1/2 17th St., Bettendorf. Featuring mainstream and plus dancing with cued ballroom dancing between tips as well as Tommy Russell, a club caller or a guest caller. There also will be local cuers. For more information, visit iowasquaredance.net/quad-cities-federation. $7, free for spectators.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Mystery Book Discussion Group: 9:30-11 a.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Each month mystery lovers can converge at the library to discuss pre-selected titles. Free books are available for loan on a first-come basis at the previous month's discussion and after at the Information Desk. For titles of each month's book, call 563-344-4179 or visit bettendorflibrary.com. Free.
Lego Club: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Featuring Lego free-build time for elementary-aged students to build creations with the library's Lego bricks. Free.
Youth Chess Club: 2-3 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Players in elementary through high school can come play against peers. The club will meet every other Saturday with all of the materials needed for the game available at the meetings and staff members and volunteers to help guide players. No registration is required. For more more information, call 563-344-4175 or email info@bettendorflibrary.com. Free.
Monday, Feb. 10
Monday Movie of the Month: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Film lovers can view a film at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of each month through June. For a list of titles, visit the library's calendar at bettendorflibrary.com. Free.