Thursday, Nov. 7
Pen and Ink Drawing Course: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Instructor Brad Bisbey will lead adults and high school students in this class that covers a full repertoire of line-making, gesture, contour, hatching stippling and developed freestyle lines, as well as the use of ink washes for grounds and shading. $125.
Solar Energy Lunch and Learn Seminar: 1-3 p.m., Cambria Hotel, 5061 Competition Drive, Bettendorf. This lunch seminar will feature a discussion on solar technology and the opportunity to learn about equipment and evaluate incentives currently available in the area. For more information or to RSVP, call 563-582-4044 or email sales@eaglepointsolar.com. Free.
Hometown Heroes Open House: 4-6 p.m., Cambria Hotel, 5061 Competition Drive, Bettendorf. This open house to honor Quad-Cities Hometown Heroes including military, medical, educators, first responders, government and veterans will feature a complimentary appetizer for heroes at the bistro bar. Participants also can vote for a favorite Quad-City non-profit to receive $500 in donations from the Cambria Cares program. Free.
Friday, Nov. 8
Artist with Special Needs Classes: 3-4:30 p.m., Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy , 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Through Dec. 6. This class will feature 12 weeks of painting and drawing for young adult artists with special needs. $420.
Bettendorf Park Band: 7:30 p.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church, 3775 Middle Road, Bettendorf. This fall-themed concert will open the Bettendorf Park Band's 52nd season. Free.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Oil Painting Class: 9:30-11:30 a.m., Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy , 2967 State St., Bettendorf. This oil painting class for adult and high school students will include four Saturday classes beginning the Saturday of the student's choice. Participants can learn to see, draw and understand value and edges then utilizing what was learned in the first session. Each ongoing class will move students forward in the art of oil painting. A syllabus and materials list will be provided. $125.
Mixed Media Assemblage: Put A Bird On It Workshop: 12:30 to 4 p.m., Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy , 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Visiting instructor, Theresa Weil, from Portland, Oregon, will lead this 3 1/2-hour workshop that explores mixed media assemblage. Participants can create a bird by layering collage paper and cardboard layers in varied patterns, textures and colors and then add more definition with found objects. Workshop supply packet included. For 10 years to adult. $65.
Friday, Nov. 15
You have free articles remaining.
Wheel 'n' Steppers Square Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., Square and Round Dance Hall , 323 1/2 17th St., Bettendorf. Featuring mainstream and plus dancing with Tommy Russell, club caller and guest callers. Round Dancing provided by local cuers Kirby, Swanson or Kuhle. $7, free for spectators.
Dave Ellis and Rich Fricke: 8-11 p.m., Treehouse Pub and Eatery, 2239 E. Kimberly Road, Bettendorf. Free.
Friday, Dec. 6
Wheel 'n' Steppers Square Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., Square and Round Dance Hall, 323 1/2 17th St., Bettendorf. Featuring mainstream and plus dancing with cued ballroom dancing between tips as well as Tommy Russell, a club caller or a guest caller. There also will be local cuers. For more information, visit iowasquaredance.net/quad-cities-federation. $7, free for spectators.
Sunday, Dec. 8
The Starry Night: A Journey to Bethlehem: 4-7 p.m., Asbury United Methodist Church, 1809 Mississippi Blvd., Bettendorf. Participants can experience the sights and sounds of Bethlehem alongside Roman guards, shepherds and wisemen looking for the newborn King. There will be a live nativity and animals, kid-friendly crafts and food. Free.
Saturday, Dec. 14
6th annual Live Nativity: 4-7 p.m., St. James Lutheran Church, 1705 Oak St., Bettendorf. Participants can witness the retelling of the Nativity story complete with actors, live animals and carolers. There also will be a soup and dessert supper and crafts for all inside the fellowship hall. Donations of canned goods for the St. James Food Pantry as well as hats, mittens and coats for All Saints of Davenport will be accepted.
Saturday, Dec. 28
Quad-Cities Comic Book Convention: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Ramada Inn, 3020 Utica Ridge Road, Bettendorf. Dealers from four states specializing in comic books new and old, toys and related items will be buying and selling. For more information, call 309-657-1599 or visit epguides.com/comics. Free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.