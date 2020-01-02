Bettendorf Area Calendar

Youth Chess Club: 2-3 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Players in elementary through high school can come play against peers. The club will meet every other Saturday with all of the materials needed available at the meetings. Staff members and volunteers to help guide players. No registration is required. For more more information, call 563-344-4175 or email info@bettendorflibrary.com. Free.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Watercolor Landscapes: 6-8 p.m., Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Instructor Andi Naab will use basic watercolor techniques to paint skies, trees, pastures/prairies, mountains, water and textures like rock and wood. Students will start with simple studies and learn how to incorporate them into the paintings. $125.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Dungeons, Dragons and More: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Participants can take part in classic Dungeons and Dragons play. Experience is not necessary and all of the tools of the game will be on hand. In addition, the library will host space for other types of tabletop role playing and card trading games. Free.

Friday, Jan. 17