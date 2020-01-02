Bettendorf Area Calendar

Thursday, Jan. 2
Craft-Tea: 7-8:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. This monthly program for teens and adults will be held on the 1st Thursday of each month from January through May. Crafters can enjoy creative time alongside others and are encouraged to bring arts and crafts to share. The library also will have colored pencils, paper and other crafting supplies available. Free tea, coffee and water will be available. Free.
Friday, Jan. 3
Wheel 'n' Steppers Square Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., Square and Round Dance Hall, 323 1/2 17th St., Bettendorf. Featuring mainstream and plus dancing with cued ballroom dancing between tips as well as Tommy Russell, a club caller or a guest caller. There also will be local cuers. For more information, visit iowasquaredance.net/quad-cities-federation. $7, free for spectators.
Saturday, Jan. 4
Beginning Drawing for Children 3: 8:30-9:45 a.m., Beréskin Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Instructor Pat Beréskin will help participants to create people with the basic shapes to open the door to making images look real. Basic drawing of faces and people (still and in motion) will be covered in class. Students should bring sketch pads, ebony pencil and kneaded erasers. $95.
Painting for Children 1: 10 a.m. to noon, Beréskin Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Instructor Pat Beréskin will teach children age 7-12 years acrylic painting with emphasis on light, shape, form and texture. Landscapes, cityscapes and still life with exploration of color theory will be the focus. Students will paint in class each week. Pre-requisite Drawing 1 or permission of the instructor. Students will need to bring three 11x17-inch canvases. $125.
Painting for Children 2: 1-3 p.m., Beréskin Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Instructor Pat Beréskin will teach children age 7-12 years acrylic painting with emphasis on skills learned in Painting for Children 1. People in action will be the focus. Students will paint in class each week. Pre-requisite Drawing 1 and Painting 1 or permission of the instructor. Participant should bring three 11x17-inch canvases. $125.
Code 415: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Harley Corin's, 1708 State St., Bettendorf. Free.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Watercolor Landscapes: 6-8 p.m., Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Instructor Andi Naab will use basic watercolor techniques to paint skies, trees, pastures/prairies, mountains, water and textures like rock and wood. Students will start with simple studies and learn how to incorporate them into the paintings. $125.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Dungeons, Dragons and More: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Participants can take part in classic Dungeons and Dragons play. Experience is not necessary and all of the tools of the game will be on hand. The library also will host space for other types of tabletop role playing and card trading games. Free.
Friday, Jan. 10
Intro to Clay Studio: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Beréskin Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. This class for adults and high school students will feature instructors Claire Waterman and Karen Brinson. Participants can choose one Friday from Jan. 7 to March 26 to learn the ins and outs of the studio with supplies and tools available. All students interested in joining the Open Studio will be required to take this one time class. $45.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Mystery Book Discussion Group: 9:30-11 a.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Each month mystery lovers can converge at the library to discuss pre-selected titles. Free books are available for loan on a first-come basis at the previous month's discussion and after that at the Information Desk. For titles of each month's book, call 563-344-4179 or visit bettendorflibrary.com. Free.
Lego Club: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Featuring Lego free-build time for elementary-aged students to build creations with the library's Lego bricks. Free.
Youth Chess Club: 2-3 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Players in elementary through high school can come play against peers. The club will meet every other Saturday with all of the materials needed available at the meetings. Staff members and volunteers to help guide players. No registration is required. For more more information, call 563-344-4175 or email info@bettendorflibrary.com. Free.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Friday, Jan. 17
Wheel 'n' Steppers Square Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., Square and Round Dance Hall , 323 1/2 17th St., Bettendorf. Featuring mainstream and plus dancing with Tommy Russell, club caller and guest callers. Round Dancing provided by local cuers, Kirby, Swanson or Kuhle. $7, free for spectators.
Saturday, Jan. 18
