Bettendorf Area Calendar

Thursday, Nov. 21
Pen and Ink Drawing Course: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Instructor Brad Bisbey will lead adults and high school students through course projects covering a full repertoire of line-making, gesture, contour, hatching stippling and developed freestyle lines, as well as the use of ink washes for grounds and shading. $125.
Community Connections: The History of the Berlin Wall: 1:30-2:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. November's Community Connections will mark the 30th Anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. Kelly Lao, executive director of the German American Heritage Center and Museum, will present a program focusing on the history of the Berlin Wall that partitioned East and West Germany from 1961-1989. Free.
Trax from the Stax: Liv Carrow: 7-8:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. This month will feature songwriter, guitarist, DJ and folk song collector Liv Carrow presenting folk ballads that have crossed between the British Isles, Appalachia and the South. Free.
Friday, Nov. 22
Artist with Special Needs Classes: 3-4:30 p.m., Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Through Dec. 6. The class will feature 12 weeks of painting and drawing for young adult artists with special needs. $420.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Holiday Card Making: 9 a.m. to noon, Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf . Instructor Annie Peters will lead adults and high school students through this class where participants can learn a variety of interesting card-making techniques and make a set of unique holiday cards. $125.
Oil Painting Class: 9:30-11:30 a.m., Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. This oil painting class for adult and high school students will include four Saturday classes beginning the Saturday of the student's choice. Participants can learn to see, draw and understand value and edges. Each ongoing class will build upon the last in moving students forward in the art of oil painting. A syllabus and materials list will be provided. $125.
Sunday, Nov. 24
Discovery Shop annual Holiday Open House: noon to 4 p.m., Discovery Shop, 2397 Cumberland Square Drive, Bettendorf. Featuring Christmas trees, wreaths, holiday clothing, jewelry, art work, ornaments, collectible gifts and more. All proceeds go the American Cancer Society to fund cancer research, patients services, education and advocacy. A sneak peek event will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 ($10). Free.
Monday, Nov. 25
Creation Studio Drop-In: 3-5 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. The Creation Studio will be open with a unique craft or art technique to explore. Participants can drop in anytime for a 5 to 10 minute activity. Free.
Portrait Painting from Photos: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Instructor Evanny Henningsen will teach participants to work from a reference picture and get results as well as help learn the ins and outs of coloring mixing for flesh tones and understanding the planes of the face. Students should bring 4-5 photos. $125.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
World Affairs Council: Midwest Immigration: 7-8:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Dr. Chris Strunk, assistant professor of geography at Augustana College, will examine the new geography of immigrant and refugee settlement in the rural Midwest in the context of the region's long history of global connections. Free.
Friday, Nov. 29
Artist with Special Needs Classes: 3-4:30 p.m., Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf . Through Dec. 6. This artist with special needs class will feature 12 weeks of painting and drawing for young adult artists with special needs. $420.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Holiday Card Making: 9 a.m. to noon, Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Instructor Annie Peters will lead adults and high school students through this class where participants can learn a variety of interesting card-making techniques and make a set of unique holiday cards. $125.
Oil Painting Class: 9:30-11:30 a.m., Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. This oil painting class for adult and high school students will include four Saturday classes beginning the Saturday of the student's choice. Participants can learn to see, draw and understand value and edges. Each ongoing class will continue to build upon the last in moving students forward in the art of oil painting. A syllabus and materials list will be provided. $125.
Monday, Dec. 2
Portrait Painting from Photos: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Instructor Evanny Henningsen will teach participants to work from a reference picture and get results as well as help learn the ins and outs of coloring mixing for flesh tones and understanding the planes of the face. Students should bring 4-5 photos. $125.
Friday, Dec. 6
Christmas in LeClaire/Craft Show: Through Dec. 8. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 6-7, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., downtown LeClaire. The event includes a craft show including baked goods, a silent auction, book signing, shoe carving, crafts and vendors. Proceeds benefit the Christmas in LeClaire Benevolent Fund.
Artist with Special Needs Classes: 3-4:30 p.m., Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Through Dec. 6. This artist with special needs class will feature 12 weeks of painting and drawing for young adult artists with special needs. $420.
Wheel 'n' Steppers Square Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., Square and Round Dance Hall, 323 1/2 17th St., Bettendorf. Featuring mainstream and plus dancing with cued ballroom dancing between tips as well as Tommy Russell, a club caller or a guest caller. There also will be local cuers. For more information, visit iowasquaredance.net/quad-cities-federation. $7, free for spectators.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Clay Lab Holiday Make and Take: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. During this all-ages family activity participants can make ornaments or chose from a selection of easy projects for this make and take holiday extravaganza. There also will be cocoa and cookies. Thee sessions will be offered: 9-10:30 a.m., 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. $20.
Holiday Card Making: 9 a.m. to noon, Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf . Instructor Annie Peters will lead adults and high school students through a variety of interesting card-making techniques and make a set of unique holiday cards. $125.
Oil Painting Class: 9:30-11:30 a.m., Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. This oil painting class for adult and high school students will include four Saturday classes beginning the Saturday of the student's choice. Participants can learn to see, draw and understand value and edges. Each ongoing class will continue to build upon the last in the art of oil painting. A syllabus and materials list will be provided. $125.
Youth Chess Club: 1-2 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Featuring chess games for youth in grades 1-12. No registration required. Free.
Sunday, Dec. 8
The Starry Night: A Journey to Bethlehem: 4-7 p.m., Asbury United Methodist Church, 1809 Mississippi Blvd., Bettendorf. Participants can experience the sights and sounds of Bethlehem alongside Roman guards, shepherds and wisemen looking for the newborn King. There will be a live nativity and animals, kid-friendly crafts and food. Free.
Monday, Dec. 9
Portrait Painting from Photos: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Instructor Evanny Henningsen will teach participants to work from a reference picture and get results as well as help learn the ins and outs of coloring mixing for flesh tones and understanding the planes of the face. Students should bring 4-5 photos. $125.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Oil Painting Class: 9:30-11:30 a.m., Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf . This oil painting class for adult and high school students will include four Saturday classes beginning the Saturday of the student's choice. Participants can learn to see, draw and understand value and edges. Each ongoing class will continue to build upon the last in moving students forward in the art of oil painting. A syllabus and materials list will be provided. $125.
6th annual Live Nativity: 4-7 p.m., St James Lutheran Church, 1705 Oak St., Bettendorf. Participants can witness the retelling of the Nativity story complete with actors, live animals and carolers. There also will be a soup and dessert supper and crafts for all inside the fellowship hall. Donations of canned goods for the St. James Food Pantry as well as hats, mittens and coats for All Saints of Davenport will be accepted.
Friday, Dec. 20
Wheel 'n' Steppers Square Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., Square and Round Dance Hall , 323 1/2 17th St., Bettendorf. Featuring mainstream and plus dancing with Tommy Russell, club caller and guest callers. Round Dancing provided by local cuers, Kirby, Swanson or Kuhle. $7, free for spectators.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Oil Painting Class: 9:30-11:30 a.m., Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. This oil painting class for adult and high school students will include four Saturday classes beginning the Saturday of the student's choice. Participants can learn to see, draw and understand value and edges. Each ongoing class will continue to build upon the last in moving students forward in the art of oil painting. A syllabus and materials list will be provided. $125.
Saturday, Dec. 28
Quad-Cities Comic Book Convention: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Ramada Inn, 3020 Utica Ridge Road, Bettendorf. Dealers from four states specializing in comic books new and old, toys and related items will be buying and selling. For more information, call 309-657-1599 or visit epguides.com/comics. Free.