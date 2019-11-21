Bettendorf Area Calendar

Wheel 'n' Steppers Square Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., Square and Round Dance Hall, 323 1/2 17th St., Bettendorf. Featuring mainstream and plus dancing with cued ballroom dancing between tips as well as Tommy Russell, a club caller or a guest caller. There also will be local cuers. For more information, visit iowasquaredance.net/quad-cities-federation. $7, free for spectators.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Clay Lab Holiday Make and Take: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. During this all-ages family activity participants can make ornaments or chose from a selection of easy projects for this make and take holiday extravaganza. There also will be cocoa and cookies. Thee sessions will be offered: 9-10:30 a.m., 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. $20.

Holiday Card Making: 9 a.m. to noon, Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf . Instructor Annie Peters will lead adults and high school students through a variety of interesting card-making techniques and make a set of unique holiday cards. $125.