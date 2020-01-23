Bettendorf Area Calendar

Friday, Jan. 24

Intro to Clay Studio: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Beréskin Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. This class for adults and high school students will feature instructors Claire Waterman and Karen Brinson. Participants can choose one Friday from Jan. 7 to March 26 to learn the ins and outs of the studio with supplies and tools available. All students interested in joining the Open Studio will be required to take this one time class. $45.

Saturday, Jan. 25

Lego Club: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Featuring Lego free-build time for elementary-aged students to build creations with the library's Lego bricks. Free.

Youth Chess Club: 2-3 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Players in elementary through high school can come play against peers. The club will meet every other Saturday with all of the materials needed for the game available and staff members and volunteers to help guide players. No registration is required. For more more information, call 563-344-4175 or email info@bettendorflibrary.com. Free.