Bettendorf Area Calendar

Friday, Feb. 21
Intro to Clay Studio: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Beréskin Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. This class for adults and high school students will feature instructors Claire Waterman and Karen Brinson. Participants can choose one Friday through March 26 to learn the ins and outs of the studio with supplies and tools available. All students interested in joining the Open Studio will be required to take this one time class. $45.
Wheel 'n' Steppers Square Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., Square and Round Dance Hall , 323 1/2 17th St., Bettendorf. Featuring mainstream and plus dancing with Tommy Russell, club caller and guest callers. Round Dancing provided by local cuers, Kirby, Swanson or Kuhle. $7, free for spectators.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Style and Techniques Seminar: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Instructors Dot and Dan from Dot's Pots, will fill the day with a unique perspective on clay and pottery making. Participants can learn from the basic principals to the advanced. Attendees are encouraged to bring a sack lunch and beverage. $65.
Drawing and Illustrating Animals: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Instructor Pat Beréskin will lead participants 12 years old to adult during this 4-week class of drawing animals. Materials required include Ebony pencil, #2 pencil and a drawing pad that is 8.5x11" or larger. Students also should bring a selection of animal photos to work from. $125.
Lego Club: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Featuring Lego free-build time for elementary-aged students to build creations with the library's Lego bricks. Free.
Youth Chess Club: 2-3 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Players in elementary through high school can come play against peers. The club will meet every other Saturday with all of the materials needed available and staff members and volunteers on hand to help guide players. No registration is required. For more information, call 563-344-4175 or email info@bettendorflibrary.com. Free.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Buffalo Bill's Birthday Party: noon to 4 p.m., Buffalo Bill Museum, Mississippi River Levee, LeClaire. This birthday party for Buffalo Bill will feature birthday refreshments, a Buffalo Chip Throwing contest (weather permitting) and more. Free.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Nostalgic Memories Watercolor Class: 6-8 p.m., Beréskin Fine Art Gallery and Studio, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Instructor Andi Naab will help participants take old black and white family photos and breathe color into them. Participants should know some watercolor basics with a review of some techniques to help with the paintings. $125.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Dungeons, Dragons and More: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Participants can take part in classic Dungeons and Dragons play. Experience is not necessary and all of the tools of the game will be on hand. In addition, the library will host space for other types of tabletop role playing and card trading games. Free.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Adult Chess Club: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. This club for adults will generally be held on the last Monday of each month with all of the materials needed for the game available and staff members and volunteers to help guide players. No registration is required. For more information, call 563-344-4175 or email info@bettendorflibrary.com. Free.
Monday, March 2
Creation Studio Drop-in: 3-5 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Visitors can have a chance to experiment, play and create with art and science materials without expense or clean-up. Participants of all ages are welcome to drop in any time to create unique pieces. Creators generally finish the weekly project within 15 minutes or less. For more information, visit bettendorflibrary.com. Free.
Thursday, March 5
Indoor Clothed Figure: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Instructor Brad Bisbey will help students work through several poses that require perspective, composition and color. Focus will be on how to see and express the figure in the natural environment or setting. Focal point and values also will be used to enrich the process. Materials list provided upon request. $125.
Monday, March 9
Monday Movie of the Month: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Film lovers can view a film at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of each month through June. This movie series will explore several tried-and-true film genres through pairings of classic and modern films. To learn the month's title visit bettendorflibrary.com. Free.
Thursday, March 12
Community Connections: Greenmore: 1:30-2:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Featuring a performance by Quad-Cities Celtic band Greenmore. Community Connections is a monthly event focused on local history, interests and people through lectures, travelogues, music performances, films and more. Free.
Saturday, March 14
Mystery Book Discussion Group: 9:30-11 a.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Each month mystery lovers can converge at the library to discuss pre-selected titles. Free books are available for loan on a first-come basis at the previous month's discussion and after that at the Information Desk. For titles of each month's book, call 563-344-4179 or visit bettendorflibrary.com. Free.
Tuesday, March 17
People's Law School: 5:30-7 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. The Bettendorf Public Library and the State Library of Iowa are partnering with the Iowa State Bar Association, or ISBA, to bring the ISBA People's Law School to the community. The event allows members of the public to find answers to life's legal questions. Topics covered will focus on a range of issues impacting Iowans including the basics of wills and revocable trusts; buying and selling a home, mortgages, and foreclosure; establishing guardianship and conservatorship; modifying divorce decrees; and more. For more information, call 563-344-4179. Free.
Saturday, March 21
Creation Studio Workshop: Counted Cross-Stitch: 1-3 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Attendees 16 years and older can learn the basics of counted cross-stitch with all materials provided. Free.
Introduction to Calligraphy: 2-3:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Teens in grades 6-12 can experiment with the ancient art form of calligraphy. All the materials will be provided. Led by local artist Paul Herrera. For more information or to register (required), call 563-344-4178 or visit bettendorflibrary.libnet.info/event/3799567. Free.