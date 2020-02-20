Bettendorf Area Calendar

Indoor Clothed Figure: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf. Instructor Brad Bisbey will help students work through several poses that require perspective, composition and color. Focus will be on how to see and express the figure in the natural environment or setting. Focal point and values also will be used to enrich the process. Materials list provided upon request. $125.

Monday, March 9

Monday Movie of the Month: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Film lovers can view a film at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of each month through June. This movie series will explore several tried-and-true film genres through pairings of classic and modern films. To learn the month's title visit bettendorflibrary.com. Free.

Thursday, March 12

Community Connections: Greenmore: 1:30-2:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Featuring a performance by Quad-Cities Celtic band Greenmore. Community Connections is a monthly event focused on local history, interests and people through lectures, travelogues, music performances, films and more. Free.

Saturday, March 14