Friday, Nov. 15
Wheel 'n' Steppers Square Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., Square and Round Dance Hall , 323 1/2 17th St., Bettendorf. Featuring mainstream and plus dancing with Tommy Russell, club caller and guest callers. Round Dancing provided by local cuers Kirby, Swanson or Kuhle. $7, free for spectators.
Dave Ellis and Rich Fricke: 8-11 p.m., Treehouse Pub and Eatery, 2239 E. Kimberly Road, Bettendorf. Free.
Friday, Dec. 6
Wheel 'n' Steppers Square Dance: 7-9:30 p.m., Square and Round Dance Hall, 323 1/2 17th St., Bettendorf. Featuring mainstream and plus dancing with cued ballroom dancing between tips as well as Tommy Russell, a club caller or a guest caller. There also will be local cuers. For more information, visit iowasquaredance.net/quad-cities-federation. $7, free for spectators.
Sunday, Dec. 8
You have free articles remaining.
The Starry Night: A Journey to Bethlehem: 4-7 p.m., Asbury United Methodist Church, 1809 Mississippi Blvd., Bettendorf. Participants can experience the sights and sounds of Bethlehem alongside Roman guards, shepherds and wisemen looking for the newborn King. There will be a live nativity and animals, kid-friendly crafts and food. Free.
Saturday, Dec. 14
6th annual Live Nativity: 4-7 p.m., St. James Lutheran Church, 1705 Oak St., Bettendorf. Participants can witness the retelling of the Nativity story complete with actors, live animals and carolers. There also will be a soup and dessert supper and crafts for all inside the fellowship hall. Donations of canned goods for the St. James Food Pantry as well as hats, mittens and coats for All Saints of Davenport will be accepted.
Saturday, Dec. 28
Quad-Cities Comic Book Convention: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Ramada Inn, 3020 Utica Ridge Road, Bettendorf. Dealers from four states specializing in comic books new and old, toys and related items will be buying and selling. For more information, call 309-657-1599 or visit epguides.com/comics. Free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.