Bettendorf Baseball Club to hold tournament team tryouts Sunday

Tryouts will be held Sunday from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Crow Creek Park 4-Plex, Diamonds 8 and 9, Bettendorf, for individuals wishing to participate with the Bettendorf Baseball Club Tournament team.

Tryouts are for youth who are 8-under to 14-under by May 1, 2023.

Check-in begins at noon.

The BBC is for current Bettendorf Community Schools students and features a partnership between Bettendorf High School baseball and Bettendorf-Pleasant Valley Youth Baseball to strengthen the youth feeder system to BHS. The BBC is committed to offering opportunities affordable to players from a broad range of economic backgrounds with some financial assistance available.

For more information, to register or to apply for a coaching position, contact Steve Tappa at tappasteve@gmail.com or Dan Escontrias at danesco33@gmail.com.