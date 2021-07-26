Bettendorf Beer Boom

All of the breweries emphasize that beer is their primary focus but no brewer is more laser-focused than Adventurous Brewing’s Trelstad. “The whole thing's really just about the beer...we just want the taproom to be just super comfortable,” said Trelstad. “(it will have) just a little background music, comfy seating and will be perfect for just talking and connecting.”

Ross says the source of Twin Span’s vibe is its pairing of food and beer. “Most people don't come in here just to have a beer. They come in here to eat and drink. I think it's pretty unique around here...we are at the intersection (of) beer, food, and openness.”

“Nerdspeak can be best described as a retro pop-culture environment with a focus on the ‘nerdy’ things. While I make my priority great beer, I want the environment to match. Our vibe is quite unique,” said Ickes.

A survey of the brewery’s flagship beer labels lends evidence to how Ickes combines his love of beer with his love of movies, music, and gaming. Monthly Python fans, in particular, will appreciate 'Tis but a Scratch, a raspberry hefeweizen, whose name and label are an ode to the classic movie “Monty Python and the Holy Grail."

Ross, Trelstad and Ickes all come from the tight-knit Quad-Cities home brewing community but each has different styles and passions.