Bettendorf briefs

Frozen Landing
opening delayed
The season opening of Bettendorf's Frozen Landing Ice Rink was postponed by mechanical issues.
The ice rink, located at Middle Road and 23rd Street, had been scheduled to open Wednesday, Nov. 27. A tree lighting ceremony planned to mark the opening also was canceled until further notice.
Bettendorf police plan
annual toy drive
The Bettendorf Police Department will host the 5th annual Pack-A-Police Car Toy Drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in the parking lot of City Hall at 1609 State Street.
New unwrapped toys, books and monetary donations will be accepted.
To help celebrate this year's toy drive, there will be cookie decorating with Mrs. Claus and refreshments available from Hy-Vee, Dunn Bros. and Pita Pit.
Not only are the police packing police cars, but for the first time the Bettendorf Fire Department will join in and try to pack a fire truck with toys.
Donation barrels also are available at the Bettendorf Police Department; Pita Pit, 2439 53rd Ave., Bettendorf; Trimble Pointe, 701 12th St., Moline; and WaterMark Corners, 1500 River Drive, Moline.
All toys and donations received will benefit Operation Toy Soldier, which provides toys to the children of local active and inactive military families in need.
For more information, contact Bettendorf police officer Cristina Thomas at cthomas@bettendorf.org.
Free yard waste
pickup ends Friday
Free yard waste pickup for Bettendorf residents will end on Friday, Dec. 6.
Residents do not need to put stickers on paper yard waste bags during this time. They also may take yard waste to the Davenport Compost Facility, 2707 Railroad Ave. for no charge through Sunday, Dec. 8.
For more information, call 563-344-4088.