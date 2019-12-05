Bettendorf briefs

Frozen Landing

opening delayed

The season opening of Bettendorf's Frozen Landing Ice Rink was postponed by mechanical issues.

The ice rink, located at Middle Road and 23rd Street, had been scheduled to open Wednesday, Nov. 27. A tree lighting ceremony planned to mark the opening also was canceled until further notice.

Bettendorf police plan

annual toy drive

The Bettendorf Police Department will host the 5th annual Pack-A-Police Car Toy Drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in the parking lot of City Hall at 1609 State Street.

New unwrapped toys, books and monetary donations will be accepted.

To help celebrate this year's toy drive, there will be cookie decorating with Mrs. Claus and refreshments available from Hy-Vee, Dunn Bros. and Pita Pit.

Not only are the police packing police cars, but for the first time the Bettendorf Fire Department will join in and try to pack a fire truck with toys.