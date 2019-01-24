Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf completes $250,000 audio-visual renovation
Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf has completed a $250,000 audio-visual system upgrade at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center.
The project included upgrades to the house analog audio-visual system, which was nearly 10 years old, according to a news release. The casino, 2021 State St., installed 4K capable AV, an assisted listening system for the hearing impaired, plus a new matrix system allowing users to view multiple AV content at once.
"The new audio-video renovations have exceeded our expectations," said Nancy Ballenger, vice president and general manager, in the release. "We believe the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center is the premier venue in the Quad Cities to host meetings and events, and having the best audio and video quality is necessary."
Casey's raises more than $845,000 for veterans
During its seventh annual dog tag campaign, Casey's General Stores raised more than $845,000 to assist veterans, service members and military families.
The money will be donated to Hope for the Warriors, a national nonprofit aimed at restoring a sense of self, family and hope for veterans. The organization offers programming related to health and wellness, sports and recreation and transition services.
During November, customers were asked to purchase $1 dog tags that were displayed throughout stores. More than 2,000 stores participated, including in Bettendorf and LeClaire, according to a news release.
"Each year, we are so honored to host the dog tag campaign to support the brave men and women who serve our country," said Mike Richardson, vice president of marketing at Casey’s, in the release. "Once again, our customers and employees stepped up to help Hope for the Warriors create positive change and provide hope to those military families who need it most."
In the past seven years, Casey's has raised more than $4 million for the cause.
--Sarah Ritter
