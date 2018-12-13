A collaborative spirit that can benefit both communities was behind an invitation by the Bettendorf Business Network for its neighbors in LeClaire to promote their businesses and tourism during the BBN’s First Tuesday lunch on Dec. 4.
Some might consider the alliance unusual.
But, actually, says BBN board vice president Richard Pokora, it makes a whole lot of sense.
“We need to be mutually supportive of each other,” Pokora said. “That will enrich the overall experience of those who come to the area. We need to network the communities, but equally important, we need to get our major tourism ventures connected with local businesses.”
LeClaire Mayor Ray Allen, who addressed those attending the event, talked about major improvements to his community’s downtown over the past decade.
He credited “a very visionary group of city staff, elected officials and residents” who decided to do something dramatic.
“They got to work and things started moving,” he said. The improvements have resulted in sizeable increases in LeClaire’s population and in its tax base.
But he also spoke of the synergies that can result from communities like LeClaire and Bettendorf working together.
“Everything one city does is going to help the other,” he said. “One of the things I’m happy about is the great relationship with the City of Bettendorf.” He specifically noted cooperation between public safety agencies. He also said he has had the occasion to call Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher or City Administrator Decker Ploehn with a question or two and they always take the time to respond.
“Bettendorf has tremendous things going for it,” he said.
He spoke of the impact that the new TBK Bank Sports Complex at Middle Road and Interstate 80 and adjacent development of a hotel and shops will have in the area, and noted the opening of The Bridges Lofts in downtown Bettendorf.
“The (U.S.) 67 corridor between the two of us is going to be a busy place,” he said.
In addition to Allen, Councilman Dennis Gerard made a presentation on economic development efforts in LeClaire, showing before and after photos of public improvements and streetscaping along Cody Road in the downtown area. Also represented was the LeClaire Chamber of Commerce, with Chamber board president Kathy Anderson who dressed in a Santa costume to promote the Dec. 7-9 Christmas in LeClaire event.
“We were really delighted to be invited,” Anderson said. “Collaboration is at the heart of every community.”
Pokora said the Bettendorf Business Network plans to invite other regional chambers of commerce and business groups to its First Tuesday lunches. Next up is Davenport’s Hilltop Campus Village, he said.
The First Tuesday lunch at the Hilton Garden Inn is open to members of the Bettendorf Business Network, whether they are dues-paying (contributing) members or participating members. Attendance generally averages around 100, and lunch costs $11. Meetings include a report from a City of Bettendorf staff member as well as an update on the Interstate 74 bridge construction.
