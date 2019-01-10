To say that the team at Frymoyer Stone Fabrication & Supply is excited about a new Italian-made state-of-the-art saw to be installed at their facility in March is an extreme understatement.
The Bettendorf company, 205 S. 35th St., serves commercial and residential customers with a variety of stone products and projects. But the new OMAG Blade 5 AR saw will boost the company’s capabilities to do three-dimensional projects, like sculptures, much more quickly and with detailed precision.
“Think of the Aristotle sculpture, with detail down to the curl of his hair,” says Kristin Frymoyer, co-owner and finance, new business development and marketing director.
Kristin’s father, Forrest Frymoyer, CEO and owner, said the sizable investment of the new saw will give the company capabilities in fabrication that will make it stand alone among competitors in a 50-mile radius.
“We purchased the best saw on the market today,” he said.
Rob Frieden, drafter/estimator for the company, said when it comes to three-dimensional stone fabrication, “there’s really nothing it can’t do.” Employees will get several weeks of training on the new equipment when it is delivered.
Members of the Bettendorf Business Network will have the chance later in the spring, possibly in April, to view a demonstration of the new saw sculpting a piece of stone during one of the organization’s Thursday night networking events. Forrest Frymoyer said plans call for the sculpture to be raffled off, with proceeds going to Quad-City Animal Welfare Center in Milan.
Homeowners have a wide array of options to choose from in adding stone to their residences and landscaping, ranging from stone fireplace surrounds, hearths and mantels, to benches, engraved rocks, patio enhancements, and soon sculptures. The Frymoyer office and warehouses showcase the type of work and the many products the company can provide.
“Stone has been around for so many ages, it’s just elegant,” Forrest Frymoyer said. “It doesn’t really change a whole lot. Stone just lasts the test of time.”
Frymoyer staff work with customers to get a finished product that’s precisely what they need, with a drafter on site, Kristin Frymoyer said. One example they cited is a limestone birdbath the company designed with a separate bowl in the middle for monarch butterflies to get their needed moisture. The work was done for Christine and Scott Sample of Muscatine.
“I thought of it myself and worked with the production folks,” said Christine Sample, who raises monarch butterflies on their property. “They drew something up and made it. I just thought their work was so nice.”
Forrest Frymoyer said the new equipment, which will join another new upgraded saw recently installed, is an exciting addition. But he added the company’s eight employees are the strength behind the technology.
“Technology is a wonderful thing as far as being able to do more, but technology can’t put the human touch in it,” he said. “Technology is only to assist us, not to replace us.”
