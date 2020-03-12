BETTENDORF BUSINESS NETWORK: Hate your bathroom? Concept Bath can find solutions to make it safer, more efficient

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Concept Bath showroom (the company also does kitchen remodels) is full of the trendiest materials, colors, bathroom fixtures, tile, and tub and shower options to choose from.

A key issue for empty nesters is wanting to remodel to a stylish bathroom, but also one that will allow them to “age in place” and stay in their homes.

“There are so many products out there today that are designed for safety in the bathroom that are very trendy,” Hereau said. “We even have grab bars with angles on them so they don’t look like an institutional bar. Walk-in showers are very fashionable, and you can do them with a low-profile base. That may be something we would suggest to them.”

Bathrooms can also be designed to be free of clutter and allow space in the event the homeowner needs to use a walker in the future.

“One thing I stress with people is not to be stressed about taking out a bathtub you’re not using,” she said. “A fall would be way more detrimental to you.”

Adequate lighting and ventilation in a bathroom are also important considerations when remodeling.