BETTENDORF BUSINESS NETWORK: Huiskamp Collins fosters the relationship in financial planning

Women financial advisors still comprise only 13% of the industry, and Huiskamp Collins said she began to pivot her business about a year ago to cater to women investors.

“I have a lot of couples and men who are clients,” she said. “But I love my ladies.”

She noted that men and women invest differently, and as a financial advisor, she needs to be cognizant of that.

“Men are very transactional about money. They have 'X' amount of money, and it will buy 'Y,'” she said. “Women think about money as security. We’re going to live longer. Women care about safety and security.”

Establishing a relationship of trust with her clients is paramount, she said.

“It’s about that trust and working together,” she said.

Part of that relationship is being available to her clients after business hours.

“I answer the phone in the evenings and on weekends,” she said. “When you engage me, that’s what you get. We’re partners.”