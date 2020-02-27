BETTENDORF BUSINESS NETWORK: Huiskamp Collins fosters the relationship in financial planning

Financial advisor Heidi Huiskamp Collins believes that a relationship between clients and herself is as much about knowing their hopes and dreams as about their risk tolerance and assets.
“I’m going to talk to you about your kids and your grandkids, and what’s important to you,” said the founder and CEO of Huiskamp Collins Investments, LLC, in Bettendorf. “And what kind of legacy you’d like to leave one day, and what keeps you up at night.”
The relationship aspect of her business is critical to Huiskamp Collins, whose roots in the financial sector are deep.
“My great-grandpa was a banker, my grandpa was a banker, and my dad was a banker,” she says. “From the time I was eight years old, I knew I was going into finance, and I never wavered from that.”
Huiskamp Collins opened her Bettendorf office at 2209 Falcon Ave. in 2017 in the latest chapter of an almost 40-year career in finance that included positions with a major Chicago bank, a nationwide financial firm in the San Francisco Bay area, and ultimately, back to her native Quad-Cities to begin the Wealth Management Division at Blackhawk Bank & Trust. Her educational background includes a B.A. in business administration and minor in economics from Augustana College, Rock Island, and a master’s degree from the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Women financial advisors still comprise only 13% of the industry, and Huiskamp Collins said she began to pivot her business about a year ago to cater to women investors.
“I have a lot of couples and men who are clients,” she said. “But I love my ladies.”
She noted that men and women invest differently, and as a financial advisor, she needs to be cognizant of that.
“Men are very transactional about money. They have 'X' amount of money, and it will buy 'Y,'” she said. “Women think about money as security. We’re going to live longer. Women care about safety and security.”
Establishing a relationship of trust with her clients is paramount, she said.
“It’s about that trust and working together,” she said.
Part of that relationship is being available to her clients after business hours.
“I answer the phone in the evenings and on weekends,” she said. “When you engage me, that’s what you get. We’re partners.”
Signs with affirmations that line the reception desk at her office reflect her positive outlook: “Don’t Stop Until You’re Proud,” “The Best Is Yet to Come,” and “You Grow Girl.” She shares her insights on financial matters and other topics in a blog on her website hhcinvestments.net.
Among many community service projects with which she is involved, Huiskamp Collins is president of the board of the Bettendorf Business Network.
“I am very proud and humble to be a part of that,” she said. As Bettendorf grows, so is the BBN.
“We will be introducing new and different programming, new and different ways to engage with our membership,” she said.
That will be in addition to monthly events that include the First Tuesday luncheon at the Hilton Garden Inn, Good Morning Bettendorf on the last Wednesday of the month at the Devils Glen Hy-Vee, and a cocktail/networking event on the third Thursday of the month that rotates among member businesses. Look for more information on Facebook at Bettendorf Business Networking.
Recently honored with the 2020 Athena Award, Huiskamp Collins is passionate about giving back to the community through her volunteer work at several schools and in service on a number of civic boards.
Those engagements, she says, “feed my soul.”
What’s New at the BBN? Is a column provided by the Bettendorf Business Network.