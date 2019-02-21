Two designers with extensive professional portfolios have found homes at State Street Interiors and Conceptual Designs Inc., joining experienced teams at the Bettendorf businesses owned by Michelle Blunk.
Senior designer Steve Dolleslager, who started at Conceptual Designs, 2117 State St., Suite 110, in December, brings considerable experience in restaurant and hotel design, visual merchandising in the retail sector, landscaping, and residential projects. His imprint can be seen on some of the most popular restaurants in the Quad-Cities, including Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse, The Machine Shed, Thunder Bay Grille and The J Bar.
Pat Durnal joined State Street Interiors, 905 State St., as senior interior designer in November. His professional career path included retail management positions at Saks Fifth Avenue in St. Louis and in the Chicago area, and then at Von Maur at SouthPark Mall in Moline. The past 20 years had him designing and managing at Ethan Allen in Davenport.
Blunk is excited about what both Dolleslager and Durnal bring to the teams at her businesses.
“Their portfolios allow us to quickly expand our services to new client markets,” she said. “For example, we’ve identified the hospitality market as a design area that is lacking in the QC. Steve’s extensive background will allow us to put potential new clients at ease knowing they can hire us immediately and expect the highest quality of work. In the past, this is a service that was provided only in larger cities.”
“On the other hand, Pat’s portfolio, being residential, comes with many more personal relationships. In the residential world, clients build those personal relationships with their designers with the ultimate goal of maintaining that connection for the long term.”
Blunk spoke of the two designers’ unique talents.
“Pat, he’s been designing, managing people and running multiple retail furniture locations for years. I am thrilled to have his level of experience helping to direct what’s next for State Street Interiors. Steve has been the design behind so many local and regional hotels and restaurants that there is no reason anyone wanting to open a business like these should go anywhere else.”
Both men had the opportunity to talk about their professions. Here’s a short take from each of them.
Steve Dolleslager
“I’m very much a visual person,” Dolleslager said. “There really is no right or wrong to design or visual merchandising. It’s how you put those items together to work for the individual.” He describes himself as very much a “hands on” designer with a particular passion for working with textiles. The opportunity to see a concept through from start to finish is what drew him to Conceptual Designs. Incorporating a client’s life experiences into a design is a challenge he embraces. “I want each piece to mean something to the client, whether it’s art or accessories. He adds, “I always want to make you think a little out of the box.”
Pat Durnal
“I’m one of those lucky people who have a job that I love,” Durnal says. “Listening is such a huge part of designing – getting to know the people, building the relationships. We sit down and get information and ask, ‘what are they willing to accomplish?’ It’s their home, their lifestyle. They want to come home after work and relax, enjoy their families.” He said State Street Interiors can take care of design needs ranging from flooring to furniture and accessories, and window treatments. He invites customers to stop in the showroom. “We love when people come in, just even for ideas, to see what’s new and different. You may find that perfect accent.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.