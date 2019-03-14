The coming of spring is the perfect time to make changes in your hair, skin care and makeup routines. And the staff at Tango Salon, 836 State St., Bettendorf, has the expertise, the products and a sense of style to make it all happen.
“The changing of the seasons is always an exciting time for us,” said Leann Themas, owner of the boutique salon. “No matter what season it is, people are looking for change, looking to tweak things, just as they are with their wardrobe.”
As the entertainment industry’s awards season provided hundreds of “red carpet” images showing the latest in hair, makeup and fashion, Themas advises that even the trendiest looks require a base of healthy hair and skin to be effective.
“The basics are always to have a healthy palette for your makeup and hair,” she said.
That means taking care of the damage this long winter has caused, like dull and dry hair and skin.
“Sometimes people don’t keep their hair care up as much during the winter,” Themas said. “They go further between services.”
Tango esthetician Nicole Murphy said women can be inattentive to their skin care routines during the winter, failing to completely remove heavier-coverage makeup each day and not boosting the moisture level of their skin as a harsher climate would call for.
Murphy notes that a good skin care routine is critical to achieving a desired look with makeup. And that’s all-important as the coming prom and wedding season approaches.
And while a particular trendy hairstyle or makeup technique might look good on a screen star, it might not be the right look for you, Themas says.
“Trends are fun, and fun to look at, but we need to draw from them what works for us,” she said. “Not every trend will be for everyone. You have to figure out what works for you and what you’re comfortable with wearing.”
As it has for the past five years, the Tango Salon staff will provide hair styling and makeup services for models in the annual Recycle the Runway fundraiser that benefits Dress for Success Quad Cities. The event is scheduled for April 18 at the RiverCenter in Davenport.
The event involves a juried selection of 10 local designers showcasing runway-ready ensembles crafted from bags of recycled clothing and accessories donated to Dress for Success Quad Cities but deemed not quite workplace-appropriate, according to the organization’s website. The night’s theme is “Reclaiming purpose in a throwaway world.” One hundred percent of the proceeds will benefit local women who are working toward economic independence.
Mandie Sanders, development and communications coordinator for Dress for Success Quad Cities, says the Tango staff’s involvement in the avant-garde fashion show is “just wonderful.”
"Tango brings a level of artwork to the runway,” Sanders said. “It's great to be able to offer this to designers who may be able to create incredible designs but don't necessarily have the hair and makeup experience. Creating that head-to-toe look really brings the designs to life and makes them pop."
Tickets to the event are $65 individually or $440 for a table of 8 and can be purchased from Dress for Success Quad Cities or at https://rtr-2019.eventbrite.com.
