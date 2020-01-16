BETTENDORF BUSINESS NETWORK: Tango Salon looks back on 20 years

The Hydroluxx treatment has been extremely popular with clients, Murphy said.

“I haven’t done anything else since the machine came in,” she said.

Tango also has expanded its offerings of skin care products by the Texas-based FarmHouse Fresh. Especially popular are the company’s trademarked Hi-Bio Hemp products including “Mellow Moon Dip” body mousse, “Swell Being” dual-phase body oil, “New Groove” hemp wash gel foaming cleanser, and “Pretty Amped” and “Supremely Lit,” face serums/oils.

Consultations for free for new clients, who are encouraged to bring in the current products they are using.

Themas said it’s important to consider anti-aging products for hair as well as skin. Such products, including the L’anza line carried at Tango, help make hair shinier and stronger, and better able to combat heat and chemicals used in styling.

She smiles when asked about the difference between hair styling today and 20 years ago.

“Back then, we would do permanents all day long,” she said. Today, clients are seeking the versatility and artistry of hair color, while styles tend to be more soft and loose, like those seen during the recent Golden Globe awards.