Bettendorf businesses remind people to look local for holiday ideas

“Why not be original this holiday season?” says owner Pat Bereskin, noting the gallery’s local artists are accepting commission pieces for pets, portraits and precious remembrances for Christmas delivery.

“We are focusing on original, small, affordable gift giving,” she said. Other options are to give “experiences” such as art classes as gifts. Call 563-508-4630 or visit the gallery website at bereskinartgallery.com. The gallery will be donating a percentage of all purchases in November and December to its art scholarship fund for students in need.

Within, downtown Bettendorf’s newest interior design and furniture studio, located at 1729 State St., is excited to bring back their popular monogrammed custom pillows for holiday gift giving, said owner Michelle Blunk.

“With four fabric and trim choices, feather or poly fil inserts and our quality craftsmanship, this gift will ensure your friends and family are impressed,” she said. “We offer phone or in person (with mask) consultations to make your selections, and we will even deliver your completed pillow(s) to your home if you live in Bettendorf.” Call 563-359-1655 for more information or look for Within on Facebook.