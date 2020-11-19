Bettendorf businesses remind people to look local for holiday ideas

As consumers weigh their shopping options this holiday season, business owners are reminding Bettendorf residents to keep their dollars local.
There are more than 100 businesses in downtown Bettendorf, according to Ryan Jantzi, executive director of the Downtown Bettendorf Organization. And the opening on Nov. 13 of the new Iowa-bound Interstate 74 bridge has come at a perfect time.
“I-74 will be the gateway into the QC, and Bettendorf will be the front porch of Iowa,” Jantzi said. “I anticipate more and more businesses looking to open up shop in Downtown Bettendorf.”
The DBO is actively taking part in the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce “Keep It QC” campaign, encouraging residents to keep their purchases of products and services in the area.
“We are promoting local businesses and educating the public about the importance of keeping their dollars in the community,” he said.
Business owners, including members of the Downtown Bettendorf Business Women, stand ready to help customers shop for unique gifts at their locations, with safe practices in place as the pandemic continues.
At Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy, 2967 State St., special shopping hours of 10 a.m. to noon for those 60 years and older are offered Mondays through Fridays in November.
“Why not be original this holiday season?” says owner Pat Bereskin, noting the gallery’s local artists are accepting commission pieces for pets, portraits and precious remembrances for Christmas delivery.
“We are focusing on original, small, affordable gift giving,” she said. Other options are to give “experiences” such as art classes as gifts. Call 563-508-4630 or visit the gallery website at bereskinartgallery.com. The gallery will be donating a percentage of all purchases in November and December to its art scholarship fund for students in need.
Within, downtown Bettendorf’s newest interior design and furniture studio, located at 1729 State St., is excited to bring back their popular monogrammed custom pillows for holiday gift giving, said owner Michelle Blunk.
“With four fabric and trim choices, feather or poly fil inserts and our quality craftsmanship, this gift will ensure your friends and family are impressed,” she said. “We offer phone or in person (with mask) consultations to make your selections, and we will even deliver your completed pillow(s) to your home if you live in Bettendorf.” Call 563-359-1655 for more information or look for Within on Facebook.
Tango Salon at 836 State St. is expanding its offerings this year to include exclusive gift sets from Farm House Fresh as well as many feature items and candles, says owner Leann Themas. There are also holiday gift sets from Lanza luxury haircare, and a new selection of jewelry and stocking stuffers.
For men, the 18.21 Man Made line is offering its signature Sweet Tobacco in a fragrance. And don’t forget the popular 3 in 1 Man Made Wash. Themas reminds shoppers that gift certificates for a product or service are always a hit, too. Call 563-391-9897 for more information. You can find Tango Salon on Facebook, too.
The DBBW is a supporter of community causes, and this year is donating $1,000 to the Jefferson/Mark Twain Neighborhoods annual Christmas project that benefits Bettendorf residents in need.
For more information on the Downtown Bettendorf Business Women, a committee of the Bettendorf Business Network, email carihenson@5o2creative.com.
