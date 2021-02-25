Bettendorf Community Center draws developer interest

A multi-family type development might be in the works for the corner of Bettendorf's Grant and 23rd streets where the Community Center is now.
City Administrator Decker Ploehn told the city council on Tuesday that the city has been approached by "tire-kickers" and that the city likely will put out a request for redevelopment proposals in late spring or early summer.
"I am very optimistic for a nice change in development there," he said.
The center has been mostly closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but has three tenants that it must find new space for: the park board band (and all its equipment), an addictions group and a food pantry.
Ploehn said he is "very optimistic" about a relocation for them as well.
The Community Center update was one of several relating to city council priorities that was given at a Feb. 16 committee-of-the-whole meeting. Two others:
• The city is making "nice progress" in discussion about redevelopment of property that will be freed up once the new Interstate 74 bridge construction is completed.
• The city parks department hopes to have the Frozen Landing ice skating rink either replaced or repaired for service next winter, and the department also hopes to build a Splash Pad in the area.
Any discussion about a referendum for a new community center and or pool will not be held until September.
In the city council meeting immediately following, aldermen:
• Approved first reading of an ordinance to dissolve the elected park board and replace it with an appointed advisory board.
• Approved a site development plan for a new car wash along Devils Glen Road, north of Middle Road, following the addition of Middle Drive as another way to get in and out of the business.
A previous plan by Dan Gunsteen of Quad-City Enterprises — who intends to tear down the existing car wash to build a mostly self-serve business — had customers entering and exiting only on Devils Glen.
Aldermen felt that would put too much traffic on that already-busy stretch.
Middle Drive is a short stretch of road behind the car wash property that empties onto Middle Road between Auto Zone and Taco Bell.
• Approved first reading of an ordinance to rezone a 5.3 acre undeveloped parcel northwest of the intersection of Tanglefoot Lane and Tanglefoot Road from agricultural to single- and multi-family residential. Developer Dan Dolan intends to built 22 units on the parcel, with seven or eight single-family homes adjoining the single-family homes of the Grayhawk subdivision, with the remainder being townhomes, targeted to people ages 55 and older.