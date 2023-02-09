The Bettendorf Community School District is currently accepting kindergarten registrations for the for the 2023-2024 school year.

Families living in the Bettendorf district with children who will be five years old on or before Sept. 15, 2023, can fill out the registration form available on the district website at www.bettendorf.k12.ia.us. Parents who don't have technology access are welcome to call a neighborhood school office for support.

Before the first day of school, parents or guardians are required to provide State of Iowa required immunizations for kindergarten, a physical and lead testing results and dental and visual screenings.

Videos about the BCSD kindergarten program and how to register as well as more information are available on the district website at www.bettendorf.k12.ia.us or bit.ly/Bett-Kindergarten.

Parents also can look up the neighborhood school by entering an address on the City of Bettendorf's Citizen Information webpage at bit.ly/BettAddressSearch.