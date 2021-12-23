Bettendorf crocheter represents Iowa in 'United States of YouTube'

Tamara Kelly fell in love with crochet within five minutes of starting her first project.
The Bettendorf stay-at-home mom was looking for a project she could finish at the end of the day, in between chores, errands and the everyday stresses of her life.
What started as a scarf — one of the most common starter pieces for new crocheters — quickly turned into a purse as Kelly got bored with the lack of challenge in making the same rows over and over again.
"Literally, for the very first project, I was like 'No, I've got to go off on my own way. I've got to turn this into something else,'" Kelly said.
Now, more than 20 years later, Kelly's crochet and knitting tutorial YouTube Channel has over 190,000 subscribers and was featured in the 2021 "United States of YouTube," which showcases local channels from each state.
She was joined by Better Homes & Gardens and Wyse Guide. The project also offers survey data from YouTube users.
"I was certainly very excited and honored to be asked," Kelly said. "Not something I ever would have expected."
From beginner stitches to complicated patterns, Kelly's channel offers everything crafters need to learn and grow their skills at crochet and knitting. Both right and left-handed tutorials are available, and many are filmed from Kelly's perspective, so viewers can look down at her hands and replicate her movements.
Many of Kelly's videos have thousands of views. The most popular video, with over 1 million views, shows how to crochet a crocodile stitch. New videos come out almost every week, she said.
Kelly joined YouTube nine years ago, after seeing a year of success with her blog, Moogly, though she took a bit of convincing to try it out. Along with feeling uncomfortable being on camera, she wasn't sure if there was space on the site for another crochet blogger.
After she began posting — filming late at night on weekends at the dining room table with her husband and borrowed equipment from his job — and seeing positive reactions, she realized the market wasn't too saturated.
"That was a really big lesson for me, to learn that there's always room for another creator on YouTube," Kelly said. "There were so many more opportunities there than I anticipated."
Now Kelly is comfortable showing her face on-camera and ensures her videos are high-quality, with good lighting and clear stitching. Her early videos explained basic stitches, transitioning into more pattern support videos and tutorials on original patterns Kelly has designed. She also hosts a live-stream a couple times a month.
Every content creator has their own personality and style, and Kelly's way of demonstrating and explaining her techniques resonates with many people. She said there are people who don't find her videos as helpful as other creators', which is another fact of YouTube she's learned over the years.
For those looking to hop on a new hobby or make some homemade gifts for the holidays, Kelly said crochet is relatively easy and quick to pick up.
The biggest piece of advice Kelly can give to new crocheters is to have patience. Figure out how you learn best, whether it's from a person like she did, or from books or videos, and know you're going to mess up sometimes.
"Just take your time," Kelly said. "Find some great videos on YouTube, either from myself or some other creators. There are lots of us out there, and be patient with yourself."