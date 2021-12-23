Bettendorf crocheter represents Iowa in 'United States of YouTube'

Now Kelly is comfortable showing her face on-camera and ensures her videos are high-quality, with good lighting and clear stitching. Her early videos explained basic stitches, transitioning into more pattern support videos and tutorials on original patterns Kelly has designed. She also hosts a live-stream a couple times a month.

Every content creator has their own personality and style, and Kelly's way of demonstrating and explaining her techniques resonates with many people. She said there are people who don't find her videos as helpful as other creators', which is another fact of YouTube she's learned over the years.

For those looking to hop on a new hobby or make some homemade gifts for the holidays, Kelly said crochet is relatively easy and quick to pick up.

The biggest piece of advice Kelly can give to new crocheters is to have patience. Figure out how you learn best, whether it's from a person like she did, or from books or videos, and know you're going to mess up sometimes.

"Just take your time," Kelly said. "Find some great videos on YouTube, either from myself or some other creators. There are lots of us out there, and be patient with yourself."

