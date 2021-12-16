Bettendorf Democrat Phyllis Thede announces reelection campaign to Iowa House

Bettendorf Democratic state lawmaker Phyllis Thede will seek reelection to a seventh term in the Iowa House in 2022.
Thede announced Saturday she will seek reelection in the new House District 94, which includes portions of Davenport and Bettendorf, all of Eldridge and parts of northern Scott County.
Thede currently represents Iowa House District 93 but was drawn into the newly created Iowa House District 94 as a result of redistricting.
Thede, a retired school secretary and paraeducator, has represented the area since 2009.
Republican Davenport businessman Mike Vondran announced last month his plans to run for the newly drawn district in 2022.
Vondran, CEO and founder of area marketing agency TAG Communications, unsuccessfully ran for the Iowa House against Thede in 2020.
"I’m excited to get on the doors and meet the new people in my district to find out what’s important to them," Thede said in a statement. "I’ll always listen, put politics aside, and do what’s best for the people of my district.”
Thede spent her career working in Davenport Community Schools before retiring in 2016.
"I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished in the Iowa House, but our work is not done," Thede said in a news release. "From affordable child care to good jobs to accessible health care, there is more we can do to give hard-working Iowa families the economic security they deserve. We have more to do to address the effects of the pandemic, fund our public schools, and make sure every Iowan has access to quality and affordable healthcare."
Thede serves on the House Appropriations, House Local Government, and Natural Resources committees and is the ranking Democrat on the Administration and Rules Committee.
