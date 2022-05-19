Bettendorf district names new BHS principal, school administrators

The Bettendorf Community School District recently announced selections for new district administrators for the 2022-23 school year.

Bettendorf High School

Bettendorf High School Associate Principal Kristy Cleppe was recently selected to become the school's new principal, pending board approval.

"Kristy has proven herself to be an excellent administrator with vision and passion for supporting all students and staff," Superintendent Michelle Morse said in a statement.

Cleppe has served as an associate principal at Bettendorf High School for the past nine years. She previously served as dean of students and taught business education at BHS. She has worked in the Bettendorf Community School district for 18 years.

She has both personal and professional experiences in fine arts, activities and athletics and she is excited to continue to support these opportunities for students, according to a district news release.

Cleppe has a bachelor's degree in secondary education from Mount St. Clare College in Clinton and a master's in educational leadership from Western Illinois University in Macomb, Ill. She also has a PK-12 endorsement in educational administration.

Prior to teaching, Cleppe obtained a bachelor's degree in accounting and served as a financial analyst before finding her passion in education.

Grant Wood Elementary

Jillian Bresnan has been selected as the Grant Wood Elementary principal, pending board approval.

Bresnan currently serves as the middle school dean of students at Cardinal Academy in the Maquoketa Community School District. She has also served as an instructional coach and high school English teacher.

Bresnan received a bachelor's degree in secondary education from Mount St. Clare College, Clinton. She also earned a Master of Education in literacy and learning from Walden University in Minneapolis. She also has a Master of Educational Instructional Leadership from Dordt University in Sioux Center, Iowa.

Mark Twain Elementary

Chad Uhde has been selected to serve as the principal of Mark Twain Elementary, pending board approval.

Uhde currently serves an associate principal at Bettendorf Middle School. He has worked in the Bettendorf Community School District since 1998 in a variety of teaching and administrative positions, according to a district news release.

Prior to coming to Bettendorf, Uhde taught science and language arts in the Davenport Community School District.

Uhde has a bachelor's degree in elementary education from the University of Iowa and a master's degree in education from Graceland University and another in educational administration from St. Ambrose University.

Bettendorf Middle School

Allison Holland has been selected to serve as dean of students at Bettendorf Middle School, pending board approval.

Holland currently serves as the school administrative manager at Williams Junior High in the Davenport Community School District. She has also served as a lead and model teacher, 3rd-grade teacher and 5th-grade teacher at Madison Elementary in Davenport. Previously, she taught language arts, social studies and science at North Scott Jr. High. She has also taught math, science and social studies at Weeks Middle School in the Des Moines Public School District.

Holland received a bachelor's degree in middle school and elementary teaching, a K-8 reading endorsement and a master's degree in educational leadership from the University of Northern Iowa.

She has experience in establishing and maintaining positive working relationships with students, parents and staff, according to a school district news release.

"She is also a leader with experience in supporting school improvement both behaviorally and academically," according to the release.

