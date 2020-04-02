× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bettendorf educator nominated for National History Day award

Deborah Temperly, a teacher and librarian at Bettendorf Middle School, has been nominated for the Patricia Behring Teacher of the Year award. This award is sponsored by Patricia Behring, widow of the late Kenneth E. Behring, who previously sponsored the National History Day National Contest.

Each of the 58 National History Day affiliates may nominate one middle school teacher for this award. Temperly was chosen as the junior division nominee from Iowa. Every nominee for this $10,000 award is a teacher who demonstrates a commitment to engaging students in historical learning through innovative use of primary sources, implementation of active learning strategies to foster historical thinking skills and participation in the National History Day Contest. All nominees will receive $500 for being nominated.

The national winner will be selected by a committee of experienced teachers and historians, and will be announced on June 18 at the National History Day National Contest Awards Ceremony held at the University of Maryland, College Park.

