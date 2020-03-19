Bettendorf Fire chief honored for service to burn victims

As a career firefighter, it is no surprise that there is a special place for burn victims in Bettendorf Fire Chief Steve Knorrek's heart.

But Knorrek has done more than just care about these victims. For the past seven years, he has donated time and energy to work with burn survivors and promote fire prevention. For his commitment, Knorrek received an Outstanding Member award from the St. Florian Fire and Burn Foundation, headquartered in Sioux City, Iowa.

"We can never put into words the gratitude we have for Chief Knorrek," Bettendorf Firefighter Andy Sheehan said in presenting the award March 3 during a Bettendorf Council meeting.

After serving six years on the St. Florian board, Knorrek stepped down in 2019 due to his increased duties as fire chief. He joined the volunteer board in 2013, a year after traveling to the African country of Zambia to work with burn survivors.

"I probably gained more from them than I gave to them," he said. "As a firefighter, we're probably more sympathetic to someone who has gone through that tragedy."

He was a youth when his cousin was burned on his shoulders.

While "everything changes" for a burn victim, he said, St. Florian in working to give these victims a better life.