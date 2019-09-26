The 2019 Bettendorf Halloween Parade will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, with the theme "Space Monsters."
The parade will begin at the intersection of 23rd Street and Middle Road, then continue onto Spruce Hills Drive. The procession will travel to 18th Street, turn left onto 18th Street, continue to Middle Road, turn left on Middle Road and finish at the entrance of the Life Fitness/Splash Landing parking lot.
Entry forms are available at City Hall or the city webpage at www.bettendorf.org. The parade is directed by the Greater Bettendorf Community Foundation.
Bettendorf’s Trick or Treat is 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
