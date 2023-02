Bettendorf High School Class of 2025 will host a trivia night Tuesday, Feb. 21 in the high school's Commons area. 

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with trivia starting at 7 p.m. The cost will be $10 a person with teams of up to eight players.

This is a fundraiser for the Class of 2025. All proceeds will go directly to cover free prom tickets for all students during the class' senior year.

For more information, call 563-332-7001.