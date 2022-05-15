 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical top story

Bettendorf High School hosts cardboard boat regatta

  • 0

More than 100 students from Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley, North Scott, West Liberty, Rivermont Academy and Moline high schools tested their cardboard boat designs during a regatta competition on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Bettendorf Middle Park Lagoon.

The Quad City Engineering and Science Council judged the event and gave out awards.

Administrators and teachers also squared off with their designed boats, including Bettendorf schools Superintendent Michelle Morse.

Photos: Bettendorf High School cardboard boat regatta

More than 100 students from Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley, North Scott, West Liberty, Rivermont Academy and Moline high schools tested their cardboard boat designs during a regatta competition on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Bettendorf Middle Park Lagoon.

1 of 12
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News