Bettendorf High School hosts cardboard boat regatta

Denver Welvaert of North Scott High School dives out of his cardboard boat as it falls apart during a race. Students from Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley, North Scott, West Liberty, Rivermont Academy and Moline high schools tested their cardboard boat designs at a regatta cardboard boat competition on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Bettendorf Middle Park Lagoon.
As his cardboard boat starts to fold, Tim Foster, a senior at Bettendorf High School, uses hand power after abandoning the oars during a boat race. Students from Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley, North Scott, West Liberty, Rivermont Academy and Moline high schools tested their cardboard boat designs at a regatta cardboard boat competition on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Bettendorf Middle Park Lagoon.
Bettendorf Community School District Superintendent Michelle Morse rows her cardboard boat during a race. Students, administrators and teachers from Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley, North Scott, West Liberty, Rivermont Academy and Moline high schools tested their cardboard boat designs at the regatta cardboard boat competition on Friday, May 13, 2002, at the Bettendorf Middle Park Lagoon.
New Bettendorf High School Principal Kristy Cleppe rows her "Bulldog Power" cardboard boat during a race. Students from Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley, North Scott, West Liberty, Rivermont Academy and Moline high schools tested their cardboard boat designs at the regatta cardboard boat competition on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Bettendorf Middle Park Lagoon.
Tim Foster, a senior at Bettendorf High School, uses hand power after abandoning the oars during a cardboard boat race. Students from Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley, North Scott, West Liberty, Rivermont Academy and Moline high schools tested their cardboard boat designs at a regatta cardboard boat competition on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Bettendorf Middle Park Lagoon.
More than 100 students from Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley, North Scott, West Liberty, Rivermont Academy and Moline high schools tested their cardboard boat designs during a regatta competition on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Bettendorf Middle Park Lagoon.
The Quad City Engineering and Science Council judged the event and gave out awards.
Administrators and teachers also squared off with their designed boats, including Bettendorf schools Superintendent Michelle Morse.
Photos: Bettendorf High School cardboard boat regatta
