Quad-City Arts opened its 46th Visiting Artist Series earlier this month with residencies by bluegrass and chamber ensembles and now the Bettendorf High School Orchestra will part of the mix.
The Julius Quartet, a string quartet hailing from Dallas, Texas, will visit 12 area schools and community sites during its week of outreach work.
The group's closing concert will be 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 27, at Bettendorf Performing Arts Center. It will feature a side-by-side performance with students from the Bettendorf High School Orchestra. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students and children and are available at https://www.quadcityarts.com/vas or at the door.
Hailed as a “captivating young string quartet,” the Julius Quartet is making itself known in the chamber music world. The quartet is comprised of violinists Hyun Jeong Helen Lee and David Do, violist John Batchelder, and cellist Brooke Scholl. The quartet strives not only to explore the extensive quartet repertoire, but also present their unique voice within the music.
The 2019-2020 Visiting Artist Series brings 14 artists and ensembles — including a hip-hop dance ensemble, an electronic music producer, a Mexican folk-rock group and string quartets — to visit the Quad-City region from September 2019 through April 2020. For more information on the artists and their performances, visit www.quadcityarts.com/vas.
About the Visiting Artist Series
Quad-City Arts is a nonprofit local arts agency dedicated to enriching the quality of life in the Quad-City region through the arts.
Quad-City Arts receives significant support for the Visiting Artist Series from Regional Development Authority, Iowa Arts Council, Scott County Regional Authority, National Endowment of the Arts, Arts Midwest Touring Fund, Rock Island Community Foundation, the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine, Doris & Victor Day Foundation, US Bank Foundation, Melvin McKay Trust, Mary Iva Gittens Knouse Trust, Moline Rotary, Rauch Family Foundation I, Quad City Arts PASS and Festival of Trees.
Performance space is provided by the Bucktown Revue show at Nighswander Junior Theatre in Davenport, the Bettendorf Performing Arts Center, Trinity Anglican Church in Rock Island, the Central DeWitt Performing Arts Center, First Presbyterian Church of Davenport, St. Ambrose University, River Music Experience, Augustana College, the Butterworth Center, and the Putnam Museum.
Additional support comes from service fees paid by school districts, Parent Teacher Associations, service clubs, and businesses.
