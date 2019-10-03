{{featured_button_text}}

Bettendorf High School will induct three graduates Friday into its Hall of Honor during a ceremony at the BHS Commons, 3333 18th St.

The new honorees are: Martha Mull Belluschi, Class of 1966; David Millage, Class of 1971; and Jason Reading, Class of 1989. 

“The Bettendorf High School Hall of Honor is a testament to the excellence our alumni pursue beyond their high school days to positively impact their career fields and communities,” Principal Joy Kelly said in a news release.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Established in 1992, the "Hall of Honor" recognizes graduates who have achieved a noticeably high level of performance in their career, influenced the lives of others in a positive manner and achieved a place of distinction in public or community service.

“It is an honor to welcome these three honorees back to Bettendorf High School and celebrate this tremendous honor with them and their families," Kelly added. "This recognition is also a celebration of the magnificent opportunities Bettendorf High School staff and the entire school community makes possible for all students."

Plaques containing a photograph and citation for each nominee will be presented during the induction ceremony and posted on permanent display in the high school.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments