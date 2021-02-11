Bettendorf holds line on property tax

"Public safety is our main job," he said.

The police positions would be the only full-time addition to staff for the next fiscal year; another $116,078 for personnel would be for part-time or upgrades to current positions, Schadt said.

In regard to increasing the number of full-time firefighters, the city has added six since October, and Ploehn is asking the council for permission to apply for a federal grant that would fund the hiring of six more. If received, the grant would pay 100% of salaries for the first two years and 30% the third year; in giving permission to apply, the council is saying it will continue to fund those positions after the grant runs out.

The proposed budget also includes restoring funds to different departments that were trimmed last March because of anticipated loss of revenue — particularly sales, hotel-motel and road use tax — due to COVID-19.

Several times during the presentation Ploehn complimented department heads for the cutting they did on short notice last spring.

"It was pretty phenomenal, frankly. All the maneuvers we put in place were very prudent." And, the loss in taxes was not as much as originally anticipated, he said.