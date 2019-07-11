{{featured_button_text}}

Downtown Bettendorf was alive with patriotism as the city hosted its annual Fourth of July Parade last week. 

Retired U.S. Secret Service agent Bill Albracht, of Bettendorf, led the parade as this year's Grand Marshal. The youngest captain to command combat troops in Vietnam when he was 21, he is the recipient of three Silver Stars for gallantry in action, three Purple Hearts, five Bronze stars and other awards for combat valor.

Crowds flocked to State and Grant streets to see the traditional parade of floats, marching units, musical entrees, military representatives and more. And, of course, the kids came for the candy. 

Here are some of the sights from the 2019 Bettendorf Fourth of July Parade:

