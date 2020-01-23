Bettendorf hosts 2020 Winter Carnival on Feb. 1

Need to beat the winter blues? Enjoy the festivities as Bettendorf hosts its 2020 Winter Carnival on Feb. 1.

The fourth annual event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at several locations across the city including Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive; Family Museum and Faye's Field, 2900 Learning Campus Drive; Frozen Landing, 23rd Street and Middle Road; Palmer Hills Golf Course, 2999 Middle Road; and Life Fitness Center, 2222 Middle Road.

The fun includes a mix of indoor and outdoor activities, weather permitting.

Outdoor activities, all weather-permitting, include a snow obstacle course and snow painting at Faye's Field; ice skating at Frozen Landing; and sledding and cross country skiing at Palmer Hills.

In addition, the library will offer activities and crafts for all ages including a Little Hand Site for ages 5 and younger. At the museum, make a snowflake, play with pretend snow, make a snowman with model magic and more. More indoor fun will be at the Life Fitness Center where activities include pom-pom hockey, winter-themed family photos, a snowball toss, Movie Zone "Ralph Breaks the Internet" and more.