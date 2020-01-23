Bettendorf hosts 2020 Winter Carnival on Feb. 1

Need to beat the winter blues? Enjoy the festivities as Bettendorf hosts its 2020 Winter Carnival on Feb. 1.
The fourth annual event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at several locations across the city including Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive; Family Museum and Faye's Field, 2900 Learning Campus Drive; Frozen Landing, 23rd Street and Middle Road; Palmer Hills Golf Course, 2999 Middle Road; and Life Fitness Center, 2222 Middle Road.
The fun includes a mix of indoor and outdoor activities, weather permitting.
Outdoor activities, all weather-permitting, include a snow obstacle course and snow painting at Faye's Field; ice skating at Frozen Landing; and sledding and cross country skiing at Palmer Hills.
In addition, the library will offer activities and crafts for all ages including a Little Hand Site for ages 5 and younger. At the museum, make a snowflake, play with pretend snow, make a snowman with model magic and more. More indoor fun will be at the Life Fitness Center where activities include pom-pom hockey, winter-themed family photos, a snowball toss, Movie Zone "Ralph Breaks the Internet" and more.
Kim Kidwell, the museum director, said the carnival was a new event created five years ago in response to the Bettendorf City Council's desire for more outdoor winter activities for residents to enjoy. She said last year's event drew nearly 2,000 people.
The event is free, although there is a $1 fee to skate or $2 if skate rental is needed. Winter Carnival activities at the museum will be free, but to visit the exhibits admission will be reduced to $5 that day. The 2020 Winter Carnival is open to all Quad-City families.
Shuttle service will be available between all the locations to allow guests to park at one location and ride to the others. Shuttles will run about every 15 minutes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.