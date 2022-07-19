Bettendorf installs I-74 pedestrian trail access sign

The city of Bettendorf installed a new bridge trail access sign at the foot of the I-74 pedestrian bike path.

Economic Development Director Jeff Reiter said the sign was installed around July 4 and was a part of the city's most recent package in placing signs around Bettendorf. The cost of the I-74 access trail sign was $12,788.

The sign was part of a bid for five signs to be placed around town.

As the city started looking to add more signs around town, Reiter said they looked at designs of other signs before settling on a similar style to the signs installed at city hall and public works because they liked the design of it and for branding purposes.

Six more signs will be placed around Bettendorf. Prices of the signs vary depending on size.

City council approved and authorized the purchase of the signs in May 2022 from Lange Sign Co. in Davenport in the amount of $68,286.